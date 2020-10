Press Release

October 14, 2020 SEN. EMMANUEL D. PACQUIAO

SPONSORSHIP SPEECH - 42ND FOUNDING ANNIVERSARY OF JESUS IS LORD CHURCH MR. PRESIDENT, DISTINGUISHED COLLEAGUES, GOOD AFTERNOON. ON THE OCCASION OF THE 42ND FOUNDING ANNIVERSARY OF THE JESUS IS LORD CHURCH ON OCTOBER 25, 2020, I WISH TO HONOR AND CONGRATULATE THE JIL CHURCH AND THE LEADERSHIP OF BISHOP BROTHER EDDIE VILLANUEVA AND THE ENTIRE FAMILY OF OUR ESTEEMED COLLEAGUE, MY DEAR FRIEND AND BROTHER, SEN. JOEL VILLANUEVA, FOR THEIR CONTINUED INVALUABLE CONTRIBUTION IN LIFTING THE COUNTRY'S MORAL AND SPIRITUAL WELFARE. THE JESUS IS LORD CHURCH CONTINUES TO TOUCH MILLIONS OF LIVES THROUGH THE TEACHINGS OF THE SCRIPTURES IMPARTED BY BROTHER EDDIE WHO HIMSELF WALKS A LIFE DEMONSTRATING A PASSIONATEDEVOTION TO GOD. THE WORKS OF THE CHURCH ARE A MANIFESTATION OF LUKE 6:48, "HE IS LIKE A MAN BUILDING A HOUSE, WHO DUG DEEP AND LAID THE FOUNDATION ON THE ROCK. AND WHEN A FLOOD AROSE, THE STREAM BROKE AGAINST THAT HOUSE AND COULD NOT SHAKE IT, BECAUSE IT HAD BEEN WELL BUILT." THE 42 YEARS OF FAITHFUL EXISTENCE OF JILAND ITS CONSTANTLY INCREASING NUMBER OF FOLLOWERS DEVOTING THEMSELVES TO THE LORD, MANIFEST GOD'S FAITHFULNESS IN FOUNDING AND GUIDING THIS CHURCH. NOW, THE JIL HAS GATHERED MILLIONS OF FOLLOWERS ALL OVER THE WORLD WITH MORE THAN 60 CHURCHES ESTABLISHED OUTSIDE THE PHILIPPINES. JIL ALSO CONTRIBUTED GREATLY TO THE SOCIO-ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT OF THE COUNTRY BY GIVING ASSISTANCE TO THE NEEDY, ORGANIZING DIVERSE SOCIO-CIVIC ACTIVITIES THAT PROMOTE THE SOCIAL WELFARE OF THE PEOPLE, AND EXTENDING HELP TO UNFORTUNATE COMMUNITIES IN TIMES OF CALAMITIES. MR. PRESIDENT, WITH THIS I SEEK THE SENATE'S APPROVAL OF THIS RESOLUTION RECOGNIZING AND COMMEMORATING THE 42ND FOUNDING ANNIVERSARY OF THE JESUS IS LORD CHURCH. THANK YOU AND GOD BLESS.