Press Release

October 15, 2020 Transcript of Sen. Pia Cayetano's Manifestation on the Ratification of the Proposed "Doktor Para sa Bayan Act" Mr. President, I would also like to commend the sponsor of this measure, [Sen. Joel Villanueva]. I think it is timely and God-given that he was directed to be at the forefront of this measure because inasmuch as nothing we do can take the pain of a loss of a loved one, but these kinds of actions in the long run give us not just that sense of self-fulfillment in doing our job, but also in remembering and immortalizing the people we love who also work in the service of this country and the Lord. On that note, his honor has my highest esteemed appreciation for the work he's done. I am so proud of this bill myself and I want to put on record that I will continue to work with him and our presiding officer, the Senate President, on this measure. It is the first step in the right direction, but it will require many, many more steps. So I hope we can continue to work together on this.