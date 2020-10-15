Press Release

October 15, 2020 Senate approves on third reading a bill to simplify bureaucratic processes; Bong Go emphasizes need for whole-of-nation approach to curb corruption and cut red tape Senate approved a proposed anti-red tape measure that seeks to give the President of the Philippines authority to simplify bureaucratic processes during national emergencies which, in effect, will improve ease of doing business as well as strengthen the fight against corruption. Senate Bill No. 1844, which seeks to authorize the President - during times of national emergency - to suspend the requirements for national and local permits, licenses and certifications, and to streamline and expedite the processing for the issuance of the same, sailed through third and final reading in the Senate on Wednesday, October 14. Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, who is co-author and co-sponsor of the measure, lauded the passage of the bill in the Senate, saying that swifter and more efficient conduct of government transactions during times of national emergencies can also set a benchmark to improve government processes even during normal times. "Kung magawa nating mas mapabilis ang proseso in times of national emergencies dahil sa batas na ito, subukan na rin nating gawing kasing bilis, mas maayos, at mas maaasahan ang serbisyo ng gobyerno sa kahit anumang panahon," Go said. During his manifestation of support for the measure, Go congratulated his fellow lawmakers for the passage of the bill. "I just want to congratulate and thank Senate President Sotto III, Senate President Pro Tempore Recto, Senator Ping Lacson, Big Brother Minority Leader Sen. Drilon and, of course, our Majority Leader and sponsor of the bill, our small brother, Sen. Zubiri, for heeding President Duterte's call to take necessary steps to curb corruption and simplify the requirements and steps in doing business in our country," Go said. "Importante po talaga ito kay Pangulong Duterte kaya cinertify niya po ito as urgent. It is also my honor to be a co-author and co-sponsor of this bill," he added. Go also lauded the Senate for being united in support of the administration's fight against red tape and corruption in the bureaucracy. "I also thank all our colleagues, lahat, for fully supporting this measure. We may be on different sides of the fence about certain issues, but on this important legislation, we are united. At sana po ay tuloy-tuloy itong kampanya natin laban sa korapsyon sa gobyerno," said Go. The Senator emphasized that he hopes this is the start of real change in how government delivers public services. He also encouraged Filipinos to help in the efforts to improve public service delivery by reporting wrongdoings or inefficiencies they experience in government processes. "Know your rights and demand the best public service," he reminded. Meanwhile, in an earlier statement, Go thanked President Rodrigo Duterte for certifying as urgent SB No. 1844 which allowed the Senate to pass this measure immediately. "Kailangan po natin itong maipasa agad para matulungan na makabangon ang ekonomiya at mapabilis ang public service delivery, lalo na sa panahon ng national emergencies, tulad ng krisis na dulot ng COVID-19," he said. "Magtulungan at magbayanihan po tayo para matanggal ang red tape at corruption sa ating burukrasya. Magmalasakit tayo sa mga kapwa nating Pilipino at bigyan natin sila ng mabilis, maayos at maaasahang serbisyo mula sa gobyerno," he added.