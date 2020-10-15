Press Release

October 15, 2020 Red Cross, Senate to conduct mobile blood donation drive in honor of late Senator Alvarez The Philippine Red Cross (PRC), in partnership with the Senate of the Philippines, will conduct the first blood donation drive in honor of former Senator Heherson "Sonny" T. Alvarez starting 9:00 in the morning today, October 15. On May 5 of the current year, the Senate adopted Resolution No. 390, sponsored by PRC Chairman and CEO Senator Richard J. Gordon, honoring Avarez's life by declaring his birth and death anniversaries on October 16 and April 20, respectively, as Blood Donation Day. Gordon said Alvarez's daughter requested the Senate to have a blood day to remember his father when he spoke to her during the late legislator's time of passing. "The Red Cross is glad and honored to do it as this is our way of remembering his exemplary life and outstanding contributions to our nation as a legislator championing and authoring bills that seek to protect the environment," he said. In the Plenary Wednesday, Gordon urged his colleagues to encourage their staff to participate in the said activity and thanked the Senate employees in advance who will participate in the blood donation drive. He also expressed gratitude to those who continuously donate blood at the Red Cross. "We thank all those who are donating blood especially now that we are having scarcity of blood products because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Your selfless act will help another person live his life long. We also take this opportunity to ask everyone to come out and volunteer to donate blood and save lives," he said. Alvarez, who died due to Coronavirus disease (COVID-19), served in the Philippine Senate for two terms from June 30, 1987 to June 30, 1998. He continued authoring bills that seek to protect the environment when he became representative of the fourth district of the province of Isabela in 1998 to 2001. He was the husband of Cecile Guidote-Alvarez, founder of the Philippine Educational Theater Association (PETA).