Press Release

October 15, 2020 On Corruption in the DPWH and the Illegal 'NEP Amendments' in Its 2021 Budget

More at: https://pinglacson.net/2020/10/15/on-corruption-in-the-dpwh-and-the-illegal-nep-amendments-in-its-2021-budget/ It is timely that the President has raised the corruption issue involving the much-abused budget under the Department of Public Works and Highways, coming as it did at a time when we had just deliberated on the proposed 2021 budget of the department. Although unwittingly, I had provided the sordid details of such misuse and abuse of the DPWH funds at the Senate finance committee hearing on the DPWH's proposed budget earlier yesterday. During the hearing, I relied on the National Expenditure Program (NEP) and the "mangled" or "mutilated" version of the DPWH's late submission. The mangled version alone - which contained a pattern of decreased budgets for national projects and increased budgets for local projects - is highly questionable considering that such submission should have only detailed the lump sums in the NEP that Malacanang submitted to Congress last Aug. 25, but not to amend what was originally submitted, which is the exclusive function of the Congress as part of the budget process, thus - Preparation, Authorization, Execution and Accountability. It has become an open secret that commissions or kickbacks have become the rule rather than the exception in the implementation of public works projects involving not only some corrupt officials of the department but some legislators as well. Fact is, contractors openly talk behind the backs of these officials, changing the definition of "mabait" and "maginoo" in the process: officials from the executive and legislative branches who ask for "only" 10 percent are "mabait, maginoong kausap" and those who demand 20 to 30 percent are "matakaw," while those who demand advance payments and renege on their word as "balasubas" and "mandurugas." That being said, if no substantial adjustments are made once the final version of the 2021 GAB is transmitted to the Senate, hopefully next week as promised by the new Speaker, I intend to propose during our plenary debates to cut or realign the excessive and unjustified "NEP amendments" that the DPWH illegally made.