Grace Poe’s text statement on eyed shortened curfew hours:

Relaxing curfew hours and quarantine restrictions will naturally result in more people out of their homes and in public places.

Is our current public transport system capable of handling such surge of commuters? Are there enough PUVs to ferry them from one place to another?

Without the complementary boost in number of jeepneys and other PUVs, commuters will suffer and face the risk of infection due to crowding in terminals and public vehicles.

More jeepneys should be allowed to return on the road, adhering to health protocols.