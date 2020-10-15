MANIFESTATION ON THE RATIFICATION OF THE BICAMERAL CONFERENCE REPORT ON THE DOKTOR PARA SA BAYAN ACT

SENATOR JOEL VILLANUEVA

Chairman, Committee on Higher, Technical and Vocational Education

Indeed, this is the day the Lord has made (Psalm 118-24).

Mr. President, dear colleagues, please allow me to thank you, once more, for your formidable support to the ratification of the bicam report on the very first bill of the Senate this 18th Congress - the "Doktor Para sa Bayan Bill".

We extend many thanks and congratulations to our Senate President Tito Sotto, Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto, our hardworking majority floor leader Migz Zuburi, and to all our colleagues - Senators Angara, Zubiri, Gatchalian, Binay, Gordon, Poe, Cayetano, Dela Rosa, Lapid, Pacquiao, Lacson, Tolentino, Revilla, Villar, Go, the good minority floor leader, Senator Frank Drilon, Senators Pangilinan and Hontiveros.

Mr. President, the coronavirus pandemic has only exposed and exacerbated the Achilles' heel of our healthcare system: the shrinking supply of Filipino medical doctors. Imagine, we only have 3 doctors per 10,000 population, far from the ideal ratio of 10 doctors per 10,000 population.

Tila hindi rin po ito nalalayo - at mas mababa pa nga kung tutuusin, sa bilang ng mga kritikal na COVID patients (76% po) na hindi na nakakarating sa ating mga ospital.

Let me reiterate that the beneficiaries of the free medical education are required to render a return service, fitting and proper to the Filipino people, from medical doctors who were educated from the taxpayers money.

Hindi pa po tayo tagumpay sa COVID-19, ginoong pangulo. Pero dahil sa ratipikasyon ngayon ng bicam report ng "Doktor Para sa Bayan Bill" at harinawa, ang agarang pagpirma rito ng ating Pangulo, binibigyan natin ng mas malaking tiyansa ang susunod na henerasyon ng mga Pilipinong manalo laban sa mga sakit o anumang uri pandemya.

As we head into the plenary deliberations of the 2021 budget when we resume next month, we also hope to garner your support in allotting funds for the "Doktor Para Sa Bayan bill". We hope that this landmark measure is immediately enrolled in Malacanang for the president's signature.

Again, my sincerect thanks to you Mr. President and to my distinguished colleguaes. Maraming Salamat po at muli pagpalain tayo ng ating Panginoong Diyos.