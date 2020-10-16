Statement of Sen. Win Gatchalian on the lifting of moratorium on Oil Exploration in the WPS

The President's decision to lift the moratorium on oil and gas exploration in the West Philippine Sea is a welcome development in the wake of the dwindling supply from the Malampaya reservoir which accounts for 20 percent of power supply of the country and almost 30 percent in Luzon.

It will augur well in ensuring the country to be energy-sufficient if there are potential sources within the exclusive economic zones (EEZ) which could secure our energy supply in the coming years.

Following the lifting of the moratorium, the stalled exploration and appraisal activities in Service Contracts 59, 72 and 75 can now resume and these could be new sources of oil and gas which can secure, if not contribute to stabilizing the country's energy supply. This could also open up the area to prospective investors under the Philippine Conventional Energy Contracting Program which is designed primarily to attract investors to explore indigenous energy resources.