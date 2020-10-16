Press Release

October 16, 2020 Bong Go supports PRRD's plans for the purchase, allocation and further development of COVID-19 vaccines; reiterates need to pass 2021 budget on time During an interview after the turnover of newly acquired fire trucks and firefighting equipment at the Camp General Emilio Aguinaldo in Quezon City on Thursday, October 15, Senator and chair of the Senate Committee on Health Christopher "Bong" Go said that the government had already set aside funds for the purchase of the COVID-19 vaccine and is looking to secure additional funding to expand the immunization program. He reiterated President Rodrigo Duterte's statements that poor and vulnerable sectors as well as medical frontliners and members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and Philippine National Police will be prioritized under the government's plan to allocate COVID-19 vaccines once made available. "Mayroon pong nakalaan na budget para pambili ng vaccine. Naghahanap ang ating finance managers ng pera kung sakaling kulang pa po," said Go. "Ulitin ko lang po, pag mayroon na hong vaccine na available at once declared na safe na po itong iturok sa tao ay uunahin po ni Pangulo Duterte 'yung mga mahihirap. Unahin ni Pangulong Duterte 'yung mga sundalo, 'yung mga frontliners, at 'yung mga vulnerable sector para po makabalik na sila sa kanilang mga trabaho at sa normal na pamumuhay," he continued. Go added that a budget has also been provided for the country's participation in the clinical trials. Department of Science and Technology Secretary Fortunato dela Peña earlier disclosed that the government can secure access to the vaccine for up to twenty million Filipinos through the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access Facility or COVAX. Until then, the Senator encouraged the public to continue adhering to the health and safety protocols, such as wearing masks and face shields, observing social distancing and frequent hand washing, among others, to prevent the further spread of the virus. "Ako'y natutuwa na ang Pilipino ay disiplinado po at sumusunod sa paalaala ng gobyerno. Just cooperate with the government. Para po ito sa inyo. Lahat po ng aming ginagawa ay para sa inyo po," he said urging Filipinos to continue adhering to health protocols. In the same interview, Go again urged fellow lawmakers in the House of Representatives to set aside politics and focus on the work to be done by passing on time a 2021 budget that is responsive to the needs of the Filipino people amid the pandemic. "I am appealing to my fellow legislators. Let us pass the budget on time. Sa mga kongresista, ipasa niyo na po. Tapusin niyo na po at ipadala niyo na po sa amin sa Senado. At kami naman po dito sa Senado, handa kaming mag-adjust ng panahon namin. Kahit na resumption ay sa November 16, handa po kaming mag-resume ng session (ng mas maaga) sa November 9 kung kakailanganin po," he pleaded. "We cannot afford to have a reenacted budget. Hindi po katanggap-tanggap ang reenacted budget... Nung nakaraang araw, galit ang Pangulo, sabi n'ya, hindi pwede ang reenacted budget. Kailangan maipasa 'yung budget, pipirmahan niya ito once na dumating po sa lamesa nya. As a senator, I am always ready to work. Para po ito sa bayan. Ipasa na natin... para wala ng turuan, walang sisihan. Ibalik natin sa tao 'yung dapat para sa kanila," he said. "My advice lang po sa lahat ng politiko, hindi naman po maiwasan na magdedebate at magbangayan sa iba't ibang isyu... pero pakiusap ko lang po sa inyo, huwag ninyo sayangin ang panahon. Unahin po natin ang kapwa Pilipino na umaasa po sa ating serbisyo.... Kaya po tayo niluklok dito dahil umaasa po ang kapwa nating Pilipino na makakapagserbisyo tayo sa kanila," he added. Meanwhile, Go also expressed his confidence that the passage of Senate Bill No. 1844, which will give the President authority to expedite processing and issuance of permits, licenses and certifications during national emergencies, will improve the delivery of public services and enable government agencies to be more responsive to the COVID-19 pandemic. "Itong bill na ito... bibigyan po ng authority ang ating Pangulo to expedite the processes of licenses, permits and certifications during national emergencies. Pwedeng i-suspend po 'yung mga sangkot at napatunayang sila po 'yung naging dahilan sa mga delays," explained Go. "Rest assured that our efforts to eradicate corruption and red tape will continue. Up to the last day of the term of President Duterte, tulungan po natin siya na puksain ito. Wala pong mangyayari sa atin habang umiiral po ang korapsyon sa sistema ng gobyerno," he said.