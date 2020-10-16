Press Release

October 16, 2020 Family of former Senator Sonny Alvarez thanks Gordon for sponsoring resolution in honor of late legislator Former Executive Director of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA), and wife of late Senator Heherson "Sonny" T. Alvarez, Cecile Guidote-Alvarez, thanked Philippine Red Cross (PRC) Chairman and CEO Senator Richard J. Gordon for sponsoring a Resolution in honor of his husband declaring every October 16 and April 20 as Blood Donation Day. "This is so meaningful because it draws attention to blood as a crucial lifeline for health and well-being of our people, and a gesture of caring for our sick compatriots. The Senate manifests compassion with this relevant action particularly in this time of pandemic. Sonny always called on Red Cross Chair Dick Gordon for assistance for many of his constituents seeking desperately blood to save lives of their loved ones," Alvarez said in a text message. "God bless and may our Lady embrace the Senate and the Red Cross with her blue mantle of loving protection for safety and cooperation for the welfare of our nation," she added. On Thursday, the Senate and the Red Cross successfully conducted the first mobile blood donation drive done in pursuant with Resolution No. 390 which was adopted by the chamber last May. The blood-letting drive was participated by Senate officials and employees, including the staff of the senators. "The Red Cross is glad and honored to do it as this is our way of remembering his exemplary life and outstanding contributions to our nation as a legislator championing and authoring bills that seek to protect the environment," he said. Gordon also thanked those who donated and continuously share their blood at the Red Cross. "We thank all those who donated blood especially now that we are having scarcity of blood products because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Your selfless act will help another person live his life long. We also take this opportunity to ask everyone to come out and volunteer to donate blood and save lives," he said. Sonny Alvarez died of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) last April 20. He served in the Philippine Senate for two terms from June 30, 1987 to June 30, 1998. He continued authoring bills that seek to protect the environment when he became representative of the fourth district of the province of Isabela in 1998 to 2001.