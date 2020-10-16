On the House's Nov. 5 Transmittal of the 2021 Budget Bill to the Senate

More at: https://pinglacson.net/2020/10/16/on-the-houses-nov-5-transmittal-of-the-2021-budget-bill-to-the-senate/

If the House of Representatives' transmittal of the General Appropriations Bill to the Senate will be on Nov. 5 or 6, there is no assurance that we can pass the budget on time and thus avoid a re-enacted budget.

As they have promised the President, they will approve the GAB on third and final reading today, Oct. 16, and it only takes one week to print, so why Nov. 5?

Not only is the delay unacceptable. It is difficult to understand, unless there are plans to amend the bill after the third reading.

That said, the House leadership should be reminded to adhere to Art. VI, Sec. 26 of the Constitution that says: "Upon the last reading of a bill, no amendment thereto shall be allowed...xxx"

Amid promises of "best efforts" to transmit the budget bill by end-October, if the House still ends up transmitting the bill on Nov. 5, does it mean that the description "House of the People" is all lip service?