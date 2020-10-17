Sen. Leila's tweets / quick reactions on the lifting of the oil exploration ban in the WPS and on the provision to allow Duterte to realign funds in the 2021 Budget

On the lifting of the suspension of oil exploration in the WPS...

When Duterte said before the UN that the Hague ruling is beyond compromise, he must have meant: unless China says otherwise. Because here he is now taking a step closer to the realization of his joint exploration deal with his BFF.

Asa pa tayong paninindigan nya ang sinabi nya sa UN, eh halatang nagsinungaling at nagpaka-plastic lang sya doon. Tuloy-tuloy pa rin ang pagtatraydor at pagbebenta nya sa ating soberanya kapalit ng mga loans at concessions na luging-lugi ang Pilipino.

Yan ang legasiya ni Duterte: Ang pigain nang pigain ang yaman at interes ng bansa para gawing paraiso ng pinagsisilbihan nyang Tsina.

###

On the Provision in the proposed 2021 Budget allowing Duterte to realign funds under a state of calamity...

As I said before, the proposed 2021 National Budget is giving Duterte the expanded power to declare unobligated allotment as savings, in case of a declaration of a State of Calamity, which definitely smells of pork.

Kung binibigyan ng kapangyarihan si Duterte na ma-realign ang budget nang hindi na kinakailangan ang emergency powers, para na ring naging personal slush fund niya ang Pambansang Budget.

Every undue power and prerogative granted to Duterte, with or without the pandemic, is always a Pandora's box to more corruption, abuses and excesses.

Most especially just right before an election year.

###