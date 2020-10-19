Sen. Leila M. de Lima's short reaction regarding the Anti-Terror Law IRR on publishing of names of designated terrorists

Publishing a list of designated terrorists and saying one can appeal to be delisted is just maddening. What the Anti-Terrorism Council will be doing is, in itself, an act of terror against Filipinos. It is no different from the tagging of suspected communists and drug personalities in tarpaulins and matrices who ended up dead and deprived of due process. Is this what they want, for fear and bloodshed to reign?

Best and brightest talaga itong rehimeng ito kung mag-isip ng panggigipit, karahasan at kademonyohan. Samantalang sila itong naghahasik ng lagim sa lipunan.

Kung maglilista kayo ng terorista, wag na kayong pakalayo pa, yung Tatay nyo dapat mauna.