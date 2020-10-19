Press Release

October 19, 2020 Go pushes for PhilHealth reforms and more responsive healthcare system; urges agency to settle bill with Red Cross in accordance with the law During a Senate hearing he chaired on Monday, October 19, Senator and chair of the Committee on Health and Demography Christopher "Bong" Go issued a call for a better and more responsive healthcare system, beginning with much needed reforms in the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation. During the hearing, the proposal to designate the Secretary of Finance as chairperson of PhilHealth board, instead of the Secretary of Health, was tackled. Go acknowledged the efforts of Health Secretary Francisco Duque III but expressed support for Senate Bill No. 1829 and other reforms to address the issues hounding the state insurance agency, the mandate of which mainly deals with fiscal management related to healthcare. If passed, the health chief will still remain as a member of the board. "Secretary Duque is doing everything he can do to respond to this pandemic. Isa siya sa mga inaasahang kapitan sa giyerang ito as Secretary of Health and [Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases] Chairperson. Mabigat rin po ang pinapasan niyang responsibilidad ngayong may hinaharap pa tayong health crisis kung kaya't magtulungan tayo para maisaayos ang serbisyo para sa tao," he said. "Hindi ito ang unang pagkakataon na nasasangkot ang PhilHealth sa mga alegasyon. Noon pang 2015, naghearing na ang Blue Ribbon tungkol sa fraudulent claims. Taun-taon na lang iniimbestigahan ang PhilHealth," he lamented. Go said it is probably time to have the Department of Finance take the helm, explaining that PhilHealth is an insurance corporation and it will be very appropriate if the Secretary of Finance would lead the Board. "The DOF Secretary, being an expert in financial management, malaki ang maitutulong para mabantayan ang bawat piso sa pondo ng PhilHealth na pinagpaguran ng taumbayan," he concluded. Go issued a challenge to Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III to protect the interests of the public and ensure the agency's funds are used appropriately. He revealed he personally discussed the proposed measure with Dominguez who vowed to go after the corrupt officials within and outside the agency if he is made chair. "Kung hindi niya maipakulong ang mga ito, tutulungan namin siya ni Pangulong Duterte. Hahabulin natin at kung anong paraan para mapanagot natin, gagawin namin ni Pangulong Duterte 'yan," said Go. "Hindi namin ito palulusutin, with [PhilHealth] president Dante Gierran diyan, alam ko pong hindi siya papayag na may mga makakalusot pa pong panloloko sa pera ng bawat Pilipino. Alam ninyo, pinaghirapan po ito ng bawat Pilipino, remittances po ito ng mga [overseas Filipino workers] natin na pinagpawisan nila para lang po makapagpadala po ng remittance nila sa PhilHealth. So, wala pong dapat naaksaya ni piso na pera ng taumbayan," he stressed. Senate Bill No. 1829 authored by Senate President Vicente Sotto III was approved on the committee level during the hearing, subject to possible amendments and further review. Meanwhile, Go also urged PhilHealth to settle its obligations with the Philippine Red Cross, which he reminded is also an issue on the proper handling and use of public funds. "Paalala ko lang po: Hindi dapat maapektuhan ang testing capacity natin. Hindi natin gusto na madagdagan pa ang pinapasan ng mga kababayan nating kailangang gumastos para sa COVID-19 testing, katulad ng mga OFWs, returning individuals, medical frontliners at iba pa. Dapat makipagtulungan po ang PhilHealth sa Red Cross, at mabayaran na po ang dapat na mabayaran alinsunod sa kung ano ang naaayon sa batas," he said. "Buhay at kabuhayan ng mga kababayan natin ang nakasalalay dito. Let us address the backlogs. Huwag natin iantala ang pagproseso ng mga tests dahil lalong lalaki gastos natin. Alalahanin po natin, mahirap ma-quarantine sa mga hotel sa mahabang panahon dahil maaaring magdulot po ito ng depresyon sa ating mga OFWs kung puro semento ng kwarto ang kaharap nila habang nasa quarantine," he lamented. "Hindi po biro ang ikulong, marami po akong nakakausap na OFWs natin na nananawagan na gusto na pong makauli—makauwi sa kanilang mga bahay, o makauwi sa kanilang mga probinsya," he added. Go, as Chair of the Senate Committee on Health, offered to serve as a bridge between the concerned parties and help resolve the issue. He revealed that a recent meeting was conducted with Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, Senator and Red Cross Chair Richard Gordon and Gierran. "Nakausap ko po kagabi si Executive Secretary Medialdea, along with Senator Gordon, Atty. Gierran. At kanina rin po nagkaroon ng meeting with PhilHealth. Napagkasunduan na po na babayaran na ang Red Cross. May proseso lang na dapat sundin and this will be subject to government accounting and auditing rules. Services rendered na po ito, kaya talagang dapat lang na mabayaran sila," he narrated. "Malaking tulong po ang Red Cross sa atin, lalo na with their 24/7 operations. Mahirap kung naiipit ang Red Cross dahil hindi nababayaran ng gobyerno. Importante na hindi maantala ang serbisyo sa taumbayan, lalo na sa panahon ng pandemya, every minute counts... Buhay po ng bawat tao ang nakataya din dito," added the Senator. Go urged concerned public officials to always protect the interest of the people and government. "Iyan ang palaging bilin sa akin ni Pangulong Duterte," he emphasized. Before formally discussing the agenda of the hearing, Go asked the DOH regarding conducted studies on saliva-based COVID-19 testing being used in other countries which may be cheaper, less invasive and safer that can help restart the tourism industry which was severely affected by this pandemic. "Huwag natin hayaang masira ang serbisyo na dapat nakukuha ng mga tao, lalong-lalo na po sa panahong may hinaharap tayong health crisis. Without favoring one side, kung ano po ang [mas] mabilis, mas convenient, safe at reliable na COVID-19 test, iyon po ang gamitin natin," he said. During the hearing, various measures seeking to address the lack of appropriate facilities and equipment in public hospitals throughout the country were also discussed. Several bills establishing or converting hospitals were likewise tackled and approved on committee level.