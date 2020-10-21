Press Release

October 21, 2020 Bong Go urges authorities to prosecute and hold accountable the 'masterminds' behind 'pastillas scheme' in the Bureau of Immigration During a public hearing conducted by the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality on Tuesday, October 20, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go urged the National Bureau of Investigation anew to 'work double time' in probing into the alleged corruption issues within the Bureau of Immigration. He mentioned that President Rodrigo Duterte is awaiting the results of the investigations on the alleged 'pastillas scheme' and that this administration remains committed in stamping out systemic corruption in government. "Sa NBI po, please work double time sa inyong imbestigasyon. Naghihintay na po ang ating mahal na Pangulo at nakahanda na po 'yung pastillas na ipapakain niya po sa mga sangkot," said Go. "Parati niya pong tinatanong sa akin, sino ba 'yung mga sangkot? Gusto nating malaman, sino ba talaga 'yung totoong sangkot dito. At itong pastillas na ito ay hindi po ito ganoon katamis at sigurado po akong mahirap lunukin ang pastillas na ito," he added. Go also urged heads of agencies and departments to cleanse their own offices of systemic corruption in order to improve services to Filipinos. "Let us not be afraid to investigate, prosecute, audit, lifestyle check, and put in jail those who must account for their transgressions. [...] Nakiusap ako na hanapin ang tunay na may sala at lahat ng involved sa scheme na ito at panagutin. It has been dragging already. Kailangan pong malaman na po ng taumbayan kung ano ba talaga ang puno't dulo dito, at sino ba ang mga may kasalanan," urged Go. Amid the corruption controversies, the Senator said he believes there are still good people working in the BI. He also challenged BI Commissioner Jaime Morente to cleanse the ranks in the Bureau. "Nandiyan rin po si Commissioner Jaime Morente, I'm challenging you na linisin mo po ang hanay o 'yung opisina dahil mataas po ang expectation ng mahal na Pangulo sa 'yo, kaya ka po nilagay diyan," he added. In his manifestation, Go also thanked the new witnesses who further brought light into the Senate investigation. "Thankfully, humarap sa komiteng ito si Immigration Officer Jeffrey Ignacio at dahil sa testimonya niya ay sana po ay maisiwalat na ang katotohanan. Kung ano lang po ang totoo, towards finding the real masterminds of this unlawful scheme," said Go, urging those who have witnessed corruption in the BI to come forward. Go also lamented why the masterminds had not yet been identified and been made to account for their crimes. "Tulad ng sinabi ko noon, kung talagang sangkot o kasabwat kayo sa mga anomalyang naganap at nagaganap dyan sa Bureau of Immigration, umamin na kayo at harapin ninyo ang parusa para dyan sa mga katiwalian ninyo," he said. Meanwhile, the Senator expressed his disappointment that the recent augmentation pay given to immigration employees was not enough to stop corruption in the bureau. "Noong tinanggal ang overtime pay, at nabawasan po ang compensation package ng officers, and more than 200 officers resigned, dito raw po nagsimula ma-tempt ang mga officers sa corruption," Go said. "Nakakalungkot na hindi pa pala sapat ang tulong namin ni Pangulong Duterte noon para mabigyan kayo ng augmentation pay noong mawala ang inyong express lane pay. Ito pa pala ang nag-udyok sa inyo na pumasok sa kalokohan at wala pong ano mang dahilan na pumasok sa korapsyon dahil talagang galit kami ni Pangulo sa korapsyon," he added. If needed, Go said that he will recommend the creation of a task force that will investigate the corruption issues within the BI. "Iyan po ang kanyang pinanghahawakan sa administrasyong ito, ang kampanya niya laban sa droga, kampanya laban sa kriminalidad, at kampanya laban sa korapsyon," said Go. "At kung kakailanganin po, I will recommend again to the President na magkaroon po ng another task force," he added. Ending his statement, Go hopes for the corruption issues in the BI to finally be resolved and for perpetrators to be held accountable. "Sana matapos na ang imbestigasyon na ito at mapatunayan na po kung sino ang may sala. Marami pa pong trabaho ang dapat nating gawin, at kailangan po ng Pilipino ang ating serbisyo." "Iisa lang naman po ang layunin natin dito - para sa katotohanan, at para makapagserbisyo na tayo sa kapwa nating Pilipino," he concluded.