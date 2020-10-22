STATEMENT OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS ON LT. GENERAL PARLADE'S RED-TAGGING OF CELEBRITIES

Lt. General Parlade, when you sat in front of me during your appointment hearing, you were like a lamb. I gave you the benefit of the doubt during your promotion hearing because I believed that, just like my late husband Frank, you abide by the motto of the PMA: courage, integrity and loyalty.

Huwag mong gamitin ang kapangyarihan mo bilang heneral upang takutin at pagbantaan ang mga kababaihang ito. Your threats and harassment are unacceptable. By silencing them, pinapalampas mo ang karahasan, panggagahasa at pangaabuso na nararansan ng napakaraming Pilipino. This is a shame to your rank and to the PMA.

I started as a young advocate for women's rights, and married a military man and raised a family of 4 with him. We betray the integrity of our military, and especially our women and children by allowing abuses of power like this to happen.

We will not forget this. Tatandaan ko ang lahat ng mga ito at paghandaan mo ang susunod natin paghaharap sa Comission on Appointments. Hindi ko ito kayang palampasin.

See you in the next round.

To Liza and Catriona: It is difficult and painful to be at the frontlines fighting beside persons oppressed by a norm that advocates rape, murder and exploitation. But every time you speak up, another girl becomes braver and another life is saved. I'm behind you every step of the way.

This is your constitutional right; don't be afraid. Patuloy niyo lang panindigan ang karapatan niyong magsalita. Kasama niyo ako at karamihan sa ating mamamayan. I salute and embrace you.