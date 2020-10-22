Press Release

October 22, 2020 STATEMENT OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS ON THE ONGOING INVESTIGATION ON THE "PASTILLAS SCAM" We now have reason to believe the unscrupulous individuals have a third revenue stream that adds to their almost P40B kickbacks: human trafficking at the country's departure gates. This comes after almost a year of investigations, and with the cooperation of various agencies in government. Napatunayan na natin na may 'pyramiding scheme' sa arrivals. At ngayon, tinitingnan naman natin ang modus nila upang pagkakitaan ang mga taong papaalis ng bansa. Mula pastillas hanggang Visa-Upon-Arrival, hanggang sa paglalako ng mga kababaihan sa kanilang mga group chat, naniniwala akong mabubunyag din ang iba pa nilang pinagkakakitaan sa napakaruming "business model" na ito. Nagsimula ang ating mga hearing upang bigyan ng hustisya si Carina, ang batang nasadlak sa prostitusyon, at si Ivy, Taiwanese na babae na in-illegally recruit at sinexually harass sa illegal POGO na pinilit siyang magtrabaho dahil sa mga kurakot na opisyal sa Bureau of Immigration (BI). Because of them and many other women who are victims of illegal schemes at our borders, my office remains resolute in completing the "big picture" of corruption inside BI. Hindi natin hahayaang maging "one-stop-shop" ng kurapsyon ang ating mga institusyon.