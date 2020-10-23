Press Release

October 23, 2020 Bong Go calls for more intensified whole-of-government approach to accelerate the country's COVID-19 recovery; reminds agencies to deliver on commitments Senator Christopher "Bong" Go urged the executive department to ensure a more intensified whole-of-government approach in the implementation of the various measures mandated by Republic Act No. 11494 or the Bayanihan to Recover as One Act. "Importante na klaro sa mga ahensya ng gobyerno ang mga responsibilidad at mandato nilang dapat gampanan. Lalo na ngayong krisis, siguraduhin dapat na maibigay ang serbisyo na dapat matanggap ng mga tao ayon sa kung ano ang nakasaad sa batas, tulad ng Bayanihan 2," he said. "Tulad ng palaging paalala ng Pangulo, mayroon dapat tayong isang salita. Kapag may binitawang salita, siguraduhin dapat na ito ay magawa dahil tiwala at buhay ng taumbayan ang nakasalalay dito," he added. Go cited that the Bayanihan 2 granted the President powers and authorities to carry out urgent measures to meet the national health emergency. He added that the implementation of the provisions of the law must be properly delegated to heads of departments and agencies. "Nakikita ko ang sitwasyon ng ating mga kababayan sa tuwing namamahagi kami ng aid at immediate assistance. Hindi po madali ang kanilang pinagdadaanan. Kailangan nating aksyunan at solusyonan ang mga problemang ito sa pamamagitan ng pagtalaga sa mga ahensya ng gobyerno. Magbayanihan po tayo," he said. While Bayanihan 2 grants such authority to the President, it also states that the President may delegate the implementation of measures and acts authorized in the said law to heads of departments and agencies. There are 21 government agencies involved in the country's recovery process. Some of these agencies include the Department of Health, which leads the COVID-19 response in the country and other health interventions; Department of Labor and Employment, which serves to implement appropriate programs that would give assistance for unemployment and work opportunities; and the Department of Social Welfare and Development, which is tasked to implement social protection programs. PhilHealth shall ensure the availability and access of coverage on COVID-19 expenses. In addition, the Department of Trade and Industry works on expanding existing programs to enhance the capacities of commerce especially in the online platform. The agriculture department shall provide interventions for the farming and fisheries sector while the Department of Education is mandated to ensure safe and effective delivery of basic education, particularly in the digital and alternative learning. "Ibigay natin kung ano ang ipinangako natin sa ating mga kababayan. Gawin natin kung ano ang nararapat," he added. The Senator also encouraged Filipinos to remain vigilant and report to proper authorities acts of corruption and neglect they may observe in the provision of government services. "Pakiusap ko lamang din sa aking mga kababayan na sumunod din sa mga health protocols dahil para sa inyong kapakanan ito. Mag-social distancing tayo, magsuot ng mask at face shield at huwag nang lumabas ng bahay kung hindi naman kinakailangan," he said. "Magbayanihan at magmalasakit tayo sa kapwa upang mas mabilis nating malampasan ang pagsubok na ito na dulot ng COVID-19. Magtulungan tayo para maibalik ang sigla ng ating kabuhayan at makabalik tayo muli sa normal na pamumuhay," he added.