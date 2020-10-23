POE ON MOTORCYCLE TAXIS:

The resumption of motorcycle taxi operations will augment public transport and ease the daily hardship of commuters, especially workers trying to make a living amid the pandemic.

The guidelines must be clear-cut and strictly adhere to health and safety protocols to ensure that riders are protected during the entire trip.

Regular disinfection, wearing of face mask and using own helmet are among the measures that should be complied with by the riders.

Safety remains the primordial concern as motorcycle taxis return to the streets.

The continuation of the pilot run should also be used as an opportunity to assess the need for motorcycle taxis and help Congress craft a law to make their operation legal.