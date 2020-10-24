Press Release

October 24, 2020 Bong Go calls for clamp down on rice smuggling and abusive practices of some rice traders; seeks better mechanisms to protect small and poor farmers Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, in a radio interview on Friday, October 23, called on authorities to clamp down on rice smuggling and exploitative practices of some rice traders who take advantage of the vulnerabilities of many Filipino rice farmers. "Dagdag na problema ng ating mga magsasaka ang pananamantala at panloloko ng ilang malalaking rice traders at rice importers," Go said. Go was referring to a cooperative in Tarlac allegedly involved in rice smuggling. He has earlier asked the National Bureau of Investigation to probe these reports and hold those involved accountable. "Mas paigtingin pa natin ang pangangasiwa ng mga kooperatiba upang hindi na magkaroon ng ganitong klase ng katiwalian. Huwag po nating hayaang tuluyang maghirap ang ating magsasaka. Tuluy-tuloy po ang kampanya natin laban sa korapsyon at kasama dyan ang smuggling," he added. Go recounted a Senate hearing back in 2013 when President Rodrigo Duterte, then Davao City mayor, was invited as a resource person to talk about the issue of rice smuggling. "Naalala n'yo po noong 2013, ipinatawag ng Senado si Mayor Duterte as one of the resource persons sa pagdinig sa Senado hinggil sa rice smuggling," Go said. "Sinamahan ko po siya doon, ako 'yung nasa likod niya at doon natin nakita, sabi ni Pangulo ay talagang tutuluyan n'ya itong mga rice smugglers," he added. Go also asked government to prioritize the welfare of small farmers, adding that his office is always open to listen to them. "Unahin po natin ang kapakanan nila, bigyan po natin sila ng mga dapat na kailangan nila para makabangon po muli ang ating magsasaka. Para naman sa mga magsasaka natin, bukas po ang opisina ko kung may mga hinaing kayo o mga gusto isumbong," he said. To further safeguard and promote the agriculture sector, Go urged for the creation of effective mechanisms to protect the welfare of small farmers and other agricultural workers, especially in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. "Sa panahon po ng krisis at pandemya, ang ating mga masisipag na magsasaka ang nagsisilbing kasangga ng bawat pamilyang Pilipino bilang mga food providers ng ating bayan. Nararapat lamang na maglaan tayo ng epektibong mekanismo na mangangalaga sa kapakanan nila," he said. "Kung magpapasa man tayo ng mga batas o magbibigay ng mga assistance ay unahin po natin ang ating mga maliliit na magsasaka. Napakalaking kontribusyon po nila sa ating mga kabuhayan at ekonomiya," he added. Go also mentioned his participation in a hearing conducted by the Committee on Agriculture on Thursday, October 22, where he emphasized the importance of the agricultural sector and its contributions towards economic recovery. Meanwhile, Go commended the efforts of the Department of Agriculture in supporting small farmers and promoting agri-preneurship as viable livelihood source for Filipinos amid the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. "The department provided financial subsidy to more than 530,000 rice farmers. They have released and continue to release zero-interest loans to marginalized small farmers and fisherfolk, and agri-based micro and small enterprises," Go cited during a Senate committee hearing tackling the DA's proposed 2021 budget held recently. In addition, Go pushed for extended support services, education, training, and agricultural equipment and facilities for farmers and fisherfolk to safeguard the nation's food security. "Lalo na sa panahon ngayon na apektado ng krisis ang ating ekonomiya, 'back to basics' po tayo. Nakita natin ngayon kung gaano kahalaga ang agrikultura sa ating bansa at sa ating kabuhayan," Go said. The Bayanihan to Recover as One Act has directed the Land Bank of the Philippines and Development Bank of the Philippines to prioritize agri-fishery businesses, agriculture cooperatives, farmers, fisherfolk and other agricultural workers in the provision of low interest and flexible loans. The DA also provides free training and seminars on rice production, modern rice farming techniques, seed production and farm mechanization to farmers; and implements the Kadiwa ni Ani at Kita Marketing Program which establishes a direct link between the farmers/fisherfolk and the consuming public, ensuring that farmers get the best prices for their goods, while providing affordable, safe, and nutritious produce to Filipino consumers.