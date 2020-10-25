Joint statement of Senators Franklin Drilon, Risa Hontiveros, and Kiko Pangilinan on Senator Leila De Lima's case

Free Senator Leila now: Drilon, Hontiveros, Pangilinan

"The fraudulently concocted evidence against Senator Leila de Lima is crumbling. This will pave the way to her eventual exoneration and long-deserved freedom.

The testimonies of the financial investigator of AMLC and the digital forensic examiner of PDEA are crucial to the case and should be given weight as these affirm that Sen. De Lima did not conduct suspicious transactions that would link her to illegal drug trade inside the New Bilibid Prison.

With these statements made in court under oath, the credibility of these two agencies is at stake, thus, their representatives had no reason not to tell the truth.

Sen. De Lima's accusers are merely clutching at straws in a desperate attempt to pin her down for a crime she did not commit.

She has been unjustly detained for over three years, yet she has shown us only courage, hard work, and efficiency in continuing her work as a legislator.

Sen. De Lima deserves her freedom now."