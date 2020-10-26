Dispatch from Crame No. 952:

Sen. Leila M. de Lima on the trumped-up drug cases against her

10/26/20

These drug cases against me--as put together or manufactured by the wicked cabal composed of Aguirre, Calida, Acosta and Cam, at the behest of my chief oppressor Mr. Duterte, and with drumbeating from the likes of Go, Alvarez, Panelo, Roque, Topacio and paid media hacks, and other enablers--can never attain any level of integrity, credibility, or legitimacy.

Why? One word: LIES.

Their day of reckoning is inevitable.