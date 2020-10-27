Bong Go assures government's readiness to assist Filipinos affected by typhoon Quinta; urges authorities, LGUs to ensure COVID-safe evacuation centers

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go assured Filipinos affected by typhoon Quinta that President Rodrigo Duterte is monitoring the situation and that the whole government machinery is ready to provide emergency response and assistance to typhoon-hit provinces.

During a TV interview on Monday, October 26, Go said that concerned government agencies are ready to provide assistance to affected communities, including search and rescue, immediate repair of damaged infrastructures, provision of relief goods and medicines, and restoration of electricity, among others.

"Nagkausap po kami kagabi ni Pangulong Duterte at siya po'y nakamonitor sa bagyong Quinta, sa pananalasa ng bagyong Quinta sa iba't ibang rehiyon sa mga lalawigan sa Luzon at Visayas," Go assured the public.

"Sinisigurado ng Pangulo na laging handa ang mga ahensya ng gobyerno na magbigay ng assistance sa mga Pilipinong apektado," he added.

Go also called on regional offices of concerned agencies to be responsive to the needs of Filipinos in their jurisdictions.

"Ako po'y nananawagan sa lahat ng ahensya ng gobyerno, especially sa mga regional offices, na dapat lagi tayong handa na tumugon agad sa mga pangangailangan ng mga kababayan natin," urged Go.

Meanwhile, the Senator asked affected residents to get verified information about the typhoon situation in their areas. He also urged them to follow protocols set by their local officials in response to the disaster.

"Sa mga kababayan po, lalo na sa Bicol, sa CALABARZON, MIMAROPA at iba pang tinamaan ng bagyong Quinta, patuloy lang tayong makinig sa tamang impormasyon, dapat ay palagi ring handa sa anumang sakuna," he said.

"Sundin po natin ang patakarang ipinatutupad ng ating mga lokal na opisyal. Kapag sinabing mag-evacuate, gawin natin ito. Kapag sinabing 'wag munang maglayag ang mga bangka o barko, sundin natin ito. 'Wag rin tayong magpakalat ng fake news at matatakot ang ating mga kababayan," he added.

As chair of the Senate Committee on Health, Go asked government officials to ensure that evacuation centers in their areas are COVID-safe.

"Ako naman po, bilang chair ng Senate Committee on Health, nananawagan ako, lalong-lalo na po sa mga local officials, na siguraduhing di magkakahawahan po ng COVID-19 sa mga evacuation centers, lalong-lalo na po 'yung mga bata," he said.

"Siguraduhin nating maipatutupad ang minimum health protocols, katulad ng pagsuot ng mask, social distancing, at palaging maghugas ng kamay. Ayaw nating madagdagan pa ang hirap na nararanasan ng ating mag kababayan, lalo na ngayong pandemya. Ang mahalaga ay ang buhay ng bawat isa. Life lost is a life lost forever," he added.

Ending his message, Go reminded typhoon victims to cooperate with their local governments. He also urged them to show their 'bayanihan' and 'malasakit' to their fellow Filipinos.

"Sa mga naapektuhan po ng bagyong Quinta, mag-ingat po tayo. Nakikiusap po ako, please cooperate with your local government officials," he said.

He also assured them that his office is always open to provide critical assistance to them.

"Kung ano pwede naming maitulong sa inyo, lumapit lang po kayo sa amin. Huwag kayong mag-atubiling lumapit sa amin dahil trabaho namin ang magserbisyo sa inyong lahat. Kami ni Pangulong Duterte, nandito lang kami sa abot ng aming makakaya," he ended.