STATEMENT OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS ON JUSTICE SECRETARY MENARDO GUEVARRA LEADING A TASK FORCE TO PROBE GOVERNMENT CORRUPTION

I would like to express my full support for Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra as he leads a task force that will investigate corruption in various government agencies. I firmly believe he is up to the task.

As the senate hearings in the Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality show, we need a collaborative effort to put a stop to the anomalous practices that tend to weaken our country's institutions. For his part, Sec. Guevarra and his office have been very cooperative in our probe on the illegal practices at the Bureau of Immigration as regards the notorious "pastillas" scheme.

As an independent body, our committee at the senate will continue to investigate the illicit activities at our country's arrival and departure gates, which have eventually led to the abuse of women and children.

Still, I am reassured that we have an ally in Sec. Guevarra as he takes on this additional role in our relentless fight against corruption.