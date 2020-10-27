On the House's 'Early' Transmittal to the Senate of the P4.5-T Proposed Budget for 2021

Regardless of the constitutional issues involving the House of Representatives' version of the 2021 budget bill, it is still good that the Senate has enough time to approve our own version, leaving room for the bicameral conference and submission to the President for approval, thus avoiding a re-enacted budget.

Late yesterday afternoon, I submitted my Finance Subcommittee C report covering all the agencies assigned to me as Committee on Finance Vice Chair, in compliance with the Oct. 26 deadline set by the Committee.

However, I based my report on the National Expenditure Program, with a caveat that necessary adjustments will be made once the General Appropriations Bill is transmitted by the House.

Now that the GAB is available as reported, once we get hold of our copy, I'll make adjustments based on the House version of the budget bill.