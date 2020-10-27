On Recent Statements by Lt. Gen. Antonio Parlade Jr.

More at: https://pinglacson.net/2020/10/27/on-recent-statements-by-lt-gen-antonio-parlade-jr/

Lt. Gen. Parlade strikes me as one AFP officer who is dedicated to the accomplishment of his mission to end the half-century-old insurgency problem.

That being said, his only fault is that he over-analyzes and over-talks, with some of his public statements threatening to affect his mission.

Under the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020, only the court can proscribe a group like the CPP-NPA as a terrorist organization. On the other hand, the purpose of surveillance work is defeated when the subject becomes aware that he is being tailed.

Maybe a little prudence and self-discipline on Lt. Gen. Parlade's part will help.