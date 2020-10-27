|
Press Release
October 27, 2020
On Recent Statements by Lt. Gen. Antonio Parlade Jr.
Lt. Gen. Parlade strikes me as one AFP officer who is dedicated to the accomplishment of his mission to end the half-century-old insurgency problem.
That being said, his only fault is that he over-analyzes and over-talks, with some of his public statements threatening to affect his mission.
Under the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020, only the court can proscribe a group like the CPP-NPA as a terrorist organization. On the other hand, the purpose of surveillance work is defeated when the subject becomes aware that he is being tailed.
Maybe a little prudence and self-discipline on Lt. Gen. Parlade's part will help.
