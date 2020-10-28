Statement of Sen Nancy Binay on reports that she voted favoring 'Marcos Day' bill

Contrary to reports circulating online, I did not vote for the approval of House Bill No. 7137 which aims to declare September 11 a special non-working holiday in observance of the "President Ferdinand Edralin Marcos Day" in Ilocos Norte.

I had to leave the hybrid hearing of the Senate committee on local government after the discussion on the re-districting of the province of Bulacan due to a prior commitment. Thus, I was no longer a part of the hearing when House Bill No. 7137 was tackled and discussed.

I wish to reiterate that I did not vote for the approval of the bill and will not support any bill that would cause historical revisionism.