Press Release

October 28, 2020 Bong Go welcomes creation of 'expanded' task force as PRRD intensifies campaign against systemic corruption in government Senator Christopher "Bong" Go welcomed the whole-of-government approach to intensify the campaign against corruption towards the remaining one year and eight months of President Rodrigo Duterte's term. "Kamakailan lamang, binigyang diin ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ang kanyang kagustuhan na wakasan na ang korapsyon sa gobyerno bago matapos ang kanyang termino. Suportado ko ang adhikain niyang ito. Hindi tayo papayag na masira ang magandang pagbabago na pinaghirapan nating lahat sa mahigit apat na taon dahil lang sa kalokohan ng iilan," he said. "Kaya naman nirekomenda ko ang pagtatag ng isang expanded agency task force na layuning tuligsain ang korapsyon sa ating burukrasya," he added. Go lauded President Duterte for heeding calls to create an expanded inter-agency task force mandated to resolve numerous allegations of prevalent systemic corruption in various government agencies. "Kung paano tayo magbabayanihan ngayon para labanan ang pandemya, magkaisa rin dapat tayo para puksain ang sakit na korapsyon sa ating sistema," he said. The said task force will be mandated to investigate all issues of corruption in agencies, prosecute and file charges, conduct lifestyle checks, audit funds, recommend suspensions and put in jail those found guilty of corrupt practices. "Wala tayong pipiliin, wala tayong sasantuhin. Kasuhan na ang mga dapat makasuhan. Tuluyan ang mga dapat tuluyan. Towards the last one year and eight months of this administration, we must not hesitate in our quest to eradicate corruption," he added. President Duterte repeatedly expressed exasperation at the corruption issues which he believed compromised the ability of the government to provide much-needed services to the people during a time when a global pandemic is draining the nation's coffers. Similarly, the Senator, who serves as chair of the Senate Committee on Health, believed the ongoing corruption also hampers the country's ability to overcome the COVID-19 crisis. "Papaano tayo magkaroon ng mas mabilis na economic recovery kung talamak ang corruption? Kung patuloy na ninanakaw ang pera ng taumbayan na dapat ay ginagamit para sa kanila?" he asked. "Gusto ni Pangulo na mag-iwan ng pagbabago sa bansa lalo na sa kampanya laban sa korapsyon—pagbabagong ramdam dapat ng taumbayan. Gusto niya maalala ng tao na nilabanan niya lahat ng corruption sa gobyerno. Kaya nangako siya na lalabanan niya ang korapsyon until the last day of his term," he continued. It was the Senator who recommended to the President the creation of a new and more empowered task force with an expanded scope to investigate reported anomalies in any government agency. The task force will operate until Duterte's term ends in 2022. "Sa tulong ng mga mekanismong ito, naniniwala akong mas mapapaigting natin ang kampanya ng gobyerno kontra katiwalian, mapo-protektahan din natin ang pera ng taumbayan, at mabibigyan natin ang ating mga kababayan ng sapat, malinis, at nararapat na serbisyo para sa ikabubuti ng bawat Pilipino," he explained. The Department of Justice will lead the expanded task force. The justice department will be authorized to decide which allegations to investigate, taking into consideration their impact on the delivery of public services. It may also create as many panels as it deems necessary, and direct other government agencies to assist or be part of its panels, such as the Office of the Ombudsman, Commission on Audit, and Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission, among others. "Lalahatin na natin ang pag-imbestiga at dapat totohanin ang pag-file ng kaso. Tuluyan talaga. Sisiguraduhin natin na ma-audit lahat ng pondo, bawat piso ay hindi dapat masayang. Kapag napatunayang nagkasala, ikulong! Wala dapat tayong palalampasin," stressed Go. Go issued a stern warning to all public servants that the Duterte Administration has not let up in its campaign against corruption. He urged them to strictly adhere to the values and standards set forth in the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees lest they be charged and potentially jailed. "Ako at si Pangulong Duterte ay iisa ang hangarin na wakasan ang korapsyon, kriminalidad at iligal na droga sa ating lipunan upang makapag-iwan ng tunay na pagbabago sa bansa na ramdam ng taumbayan," said the Senator. "Sasamahan ko ang Pangulo sa laban na ito until the last day of his term and I will continue to fight for the welfare and interest of each and every Filipino even beyond his presidency. Isa lang ang interes namin at iyan ay ang kabutihan ng mga Pilipino," he vowed.