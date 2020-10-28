Press Release

October 28, 2020 Transcript of interview of Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III at the Kapihan sa Manila Bay with Marichu Villanueva On the recent SWS Survey and Pulse Asia Survey, as the only Senate President who has 84% approval rating and 79% trust rating. SP Sotto: First of all, thank you for that. I would like to thank our countrymen, salamat sa kanila. Perhaps the approval and the trust rating that we get is because of the performance of the entire senate. And we try our best to keep everything is shape. Sabi nga, kung ano ang dapat naming trabaho, ginagawa namin. Salamat sa pagtangkilik nila and hopefully, we will continue to do our job. We will continue to do our work to the best of our capabilities. Salamat. And we always try to get feedback from not only from the media but also directly to the people and kahit social media. On the passage of the 2021 budget by the House. SP Sotto: Well, the good thing is that, after we almost did the Cassandra, during the biglang postponement ng House of Representatives, I think that was early October, nag declare ang presidente ng special session. And the House was able to go back and pass it on 3rd reading. Because noong nag postpone sila, they did not pass it on 3rd reading. They passed it on 2nd reading. At, medyo may gulo pa sila doon pagkat merong sinasabi ang ibang congressmen na hindi pa maayos ang mga amendments nila. And then, another good thing noong nag uusap pa kami at nagkaroon sila ng change of leadership sila, during the special session, we asked that at the very latest, sana kung pwede namin matanggap before the end of October. And that would be release sa timetable ng karaniwan noong nakaraang taon at kung makailang taon na iyan. Usually, by October 1 sana. First week of October pwede na rin sana. Pero sa nangyari nga, medyo na delay. Heto nga sana ang request naming kung pwede end of October. The initial reaction of the Committee on Appropriations in the House was that by first week of November daw nila kaya. But, when I talked to Speaker Velasco, he assured me that they will do their best to give or transmit it to us by the 28th of October. And we are so glad because we received it by the agreement before October 28. Yesterday, we are so glad that we received it by October 27. One day ahead of the agreement. Pagka ganoon, from today up to resumption of the senate and the house of representatives - the entire congress by November 9, that means, we have enough time for our sub committees to collate everything and to submit everything to the main finance committee. And, when submitted to the main finance committee, iyong LBRMO namin, medyo matrabaho iyon, usually they stay overnight most of the time. Ang mangyayari doon, by November 10, pwede mag sponsorship sa amin because of the early submission sa amin. Sponsorship speech will be on November 10 and then, that means, that from November 11 to November 17, we have the period of interpellations, and, that means, we will still work overtime because there are 27 departments, 100 plus agencies, 100 plus kung anu ano pang mga nandodoon pa na mga bureaus, we will probably start by 10 am, probably by 9am, then we will probably end up every day by 12 midnight or 1am para matapos naming ang period of interpellations by the 17th. November 24, period of amendments, and then approval on second reading and then approval on 3rd reading because it is a certified bill. Ang ibig sabihin noon, hopefully, from that time hanggang December 8, maaring unforeseen circumstances, especially during the bicam, the bicam report will be approved by December 8. Pagka nangyari iyon, seven days na printing, signing of the enrolled bill of the congressional leaders, so, before Christmas, we expect the President to be able to sign it. Or, at the very latest, before the end of the year. Iyon ang exact sitwasyon sa ngayon. And, hopefully, we are keeping our fingers crossed that maaring unforeseen circumstances, we will be able to keep to this schedule that I mentioned. Are the entire senate are all member of the bicam? SP Sotto: Hindi naman. Usually the subcommittee members, the subcommittee chairmen. Of course, the chairman will be Sonny Angara who is the chairman of the Committee on Finance and the subcommittee members unless they decline will be automatically be members of the bicam. Q: What do you based your apprehensions on the bicam? What would be the sticky points of the difficulties that you expect to encounter? SP Sotto: Iyon namang pagkasabi ko ng barring unforeseen circumstances, hindi naman sa kinakabahan ako pero thinking na sana, walang mangyayari sana - nangyari kasi in the past, na pagdating sa bicam, hindi kami nagkakasundo sa House ng kanilang mga amendments at aming mga amendments. Doon minsan nagkakaroon ng peach head. So, hopefully huwag mangyayari ito. At kung maganda naman ang relasyon namin, and, we are able to thresh out this issues, especially if the amendments are institutional amendments, and then kung ang mga individual amendments are minimal, hopefully the bicam will be done by December 8. On the DPWH many amendments done which raised issues especially to Sen. Lacson who is very concerned of the House amendment. SP Sotto: Magkakatalo iyan kung ang mga amendments, ika nga eh, medyo, sticking out like a source (inaudible). Tulad ng nangyari noon na natuklasan naming na 8.3B sa ARMM na walang may ari. Walang umaamin na may ari pero nandodoon. Kung may mga ganoon na hindi ma eksplika, e di alisin. During the time ang nangyari doon and I hope maganda din ang resulta, God's will. Iyon iyong spark or naging catalyst para magkaroon ng free tertiary education tayo - ang Pilipinas. Noong nangyari nga, noong tatanggalin namin ang 8.3B at hindi naming alam kung saan ilalagay, ang nangyari nga, ang suggestions was, ilagay sa SUCs. Pinakahalaga naman sa bansa natin ang edukasyon. So, ilagay sa mga SUCs. Ibig sabihin noon, college na ang ilibre natin, hindi lang mga high school, pati college na. That was the start, the members of the senate filed a bill giving free tertiary education. God has His ways. Ginusto ng Panginoon ng free tertiary education, kami naman gusto naman namin iyon kaso wala naman kaming pagkukunan pondo at hindi naman nakahanda ang mga executive ng mga panahon na iyon, pero meron doong naka parking, na hanggang ngayon hindi na naming natuklasan kung sino.. Blessing in disguise. Si Sen. Lacson ang nakakita noon eh. Tapos si Sen. Recto, ang original na nagsabi sa akin na ilagay natin sa SUCs. During the time, ang gusto ko ilagay na sa medicines. Medical scholarship program na agad ang gusto ko. Kung magdo doctor libre. And then, one thing led to another, naging free tertiary education muna kasi four years lang iyon eh. Kaya. Kasi kung medicine proper or law proper, additional 4 to 5 years iyon. Hindi naman namin pinag interesan ang magkaroon ng prelaw proper, sobrang dami ng abogado sa Pilipinas. So, doon na tayo napunta sa doctor. Doctor, so doon tayo agad ang itinulak ko na programa. Iyon din, nag file na rin kami ng mga batas doon. Q: Sana may madisukubre ulit kayo. SP Sotto: Tignan natin. Doon sa issue ng mga pork barrel ba iyan or may mga tagilid ba iyan, na dapat imbestigahan ba iyan, madali sa amin siguro lalo na maraming eagle eyes siguro. Nangunguna na si Sen. Ping. Pero, usually madali ikumpara iyon sa NEP. Kung walang problema ang NEP - National Expenditure Program, ikumpara mo sa GAB, so alam natin kung ano ang mga amendments na nangyari doon sa House of Representatives. Kasi sa General Appropriations Bill iba na ang itsura noon sa NEP pagdating sa amin. That would be less than 15 or 20% of the entire budget. Kasi doon sa 4T plus na budget ngayon and it has been the same all throughout the years, 65% goes to personal services. Kaya naka tally iyon. Wala naman kaming magagalaw doon. Naka tally iyon at kasama nga doon ang mga teachers, sundalo, kasama na lahat iyon doon. Personal services iyon. So, sa 35% meron pa doon malaking porsyento na pambayad natin sa utang. Ang pwede lang talaga doon at madaling makita ay iyong mga 15 or 20% doon sa entire budget na iyon. But usually, naka programa na na maganda. Like for example this year, nakaprograma na ang NEP galing sa palasyo, nakaprogram na ng bulto ang program like the pandemic. Because we obviously know that in the 2020 budget, when we passed it in 2019, we did not have the eyes or the feel of Nostradamus, to know that there will be a pandemic, na ng ipinasa naming ang bill na iyon na nakahanda sa pandemic, wala. Walang laman ang 2020 para sa pandemic. Unlike now, itong pinapasa naming ngayon, I know for a fact that the NEP na pinadala ng Malakanyang, malaki ang bulto na nakatuon sa pandemic. Pati sa pagtulong sa small and medium enterprises. Kasama lahat. Hindi lang mga hospital. Kasama na rin ang mga pangangailangan ng mga kababayan natin. On the medical scholarship - Senate Bill No. 1 which was approved on 3rd and final reading if there is a House counterpart on the said bill. SP Sotto: Meron. Right now, it's waiting for the signing of the enrolled bill by both houses. Pasado na. Pasado na rin sa house on 3rd reading. Wala ng bicam. Pipirmahan na ang enrolled bill. Nag bicam yata kina Sen. Joel and the Committee on Higher Education at iyong Committee on Health nila - Si Helen Tan. Nag meet na sila. Konti lang ang diperensiya. Q: Hindi pa naa-ratify? Subject pa for ratification? SP Sotto: Ratified na. Awaiting the signature of the enrolled copies. As a matter of fact, pipirmahan ko na. Iyong sa House na lang yata ang hinihintay. Q: Tapos kay president na? SP Sotto: Oo, kay presidente na. On SP Sotto's sentiments on the new leadership of the House of Representatives, how is the Senate and the House relations under Rep. Velasco. SP Sotto: Doon naman sa amin sa Senado, dito sa amin sa Senado, we try our best to be cooperative. Kasundo namin, noong nakaraang leadership ay kasundo naman namin. Iyong leadership lang noon before, noong 18th Congress ay nagkaroon lang ng kauting problema towards the end kasi nagkaroon sila ng palitan. Biglaan. But, this time, maayos naman ang relationship naming with the Speaker Cayetano. Now that it is Speaker Velasco, we have known each other, marami naman kaming mabuting pinagsamahan kami, I do not see any problem. Madaling mag usap. As a matter of fact, I have a scheduled meeting with him and some of our friends, tomorrow, lunch time. Hindi ko na nakikita na magkakaroon ng malaking problema ang relationship ng House at ng Senate this time. On SP Sotto's being the one to preside the Asia Pacific Conference SP Sotto: Yes. Tayo kasi ang na elect na chairman ng Asia Pacific Group of the Inter Parliamentary Union. We will preside over that meeting. Dapat kasi, October dapat ang IPU kaso pandemic nga e, so cancelled. Hindi naman cancelled, ang ginawa nila, virtual. Iyong Asia Pacific Group ay virtual ang ginawa nila. Iyong meeting namin sa general elections at assembly ay virtual din. Q: What is your presentation during the IPU? SP Sotto: We try to compare each other's program on how to address the pandemic. Ito ang pinagtutuunan ng usapan ngayon. Unlike the previous IPUs na kanya kanya. May problema si Costa Rica, may problema at issue ang Thailand na gustong suportahan, mga ganoon dati. This time around, because of covid 19 pandemic problem, ang mga karamihan ng mga topics and presentations, and, I will be presiding over those presentations on how they are coping and on what they had done and those that they would like to learn and to impart also what we have been doing and what we have done to be able to be successful in fighting the covid 19 pandemic. Mayroon kasing hindi mga maiiwasan. Like for example elections. Mayroong elections ng IPU. So, may elections lagi iyon every year. May mga kandidato lagi. So, ang Asia Pacific Group ay pag uusapan naming kung sino ang susuportahan naming. Iyan ang mga topics ng mga meeting na I will be presiding on. Pag uusapan din ang annual contributions. Some of our neighbors who wants to retreat ng kaunti sa mga contributions dahil sa kanya kanyang gastusan sa kani kanilang bansa because of the pandemic. More or less, iyon ang mga agenda ng meeting naming. Q: Can you give us the idea on how big is the IPU and how much do you contribute? SP Sotto: Every country hindi congresses. Congress na nag nagco contribute. Buong congress may kanya kanyang contributions sa IPU. Hindi naman kalakihan iyon. Kumbaga sa ano parang token lang iyon. Now, sa dami naman naming, 170 or 180 countries participating members of the Inter Parliamentary Union. Sa Asia Pacific group malaki din. I think we are almost 20 or 22, mga ganoon ang mga members. On the cooperation among countries in helping each other fight the covid 19? SP Sotto: Yes. 179 countries ang exact members ng IPU. Oo may kanya kanya, sa nakikita ko pa lang, because I attended the meeting already about a month ago, meron silang mga kanya kanyang strategies din at kung kailangan ng tulong, may mga mahihirap na bansa, katulad natin. Hindi naman tayo mahirap. Ang biro sa atin eh noong araw eh ang Pilipinas daw eh, the Philippines is a very rich country masquerading as poor. Q: Paano magiging tact ng senate sa pagsilip sa posibleng pork sa budget considering na as the years go by ay nag iiba ang strategies and ang paglalagay ng insertions as being shown by Senator Ping Lacson through the years? SP Sotto: May pagkukumparahan ang NEP. And then of course, we, hindi kami tumitigil makipag coordinate sa DBM. We have a very good relationship with the Department of Budget and Management. So, ang DBM ang una unang makakaramdam at makakapagsabi na "O ito tagilid ito, huwag naman ito", mga ganoon. So, it is the combination of the relationship with the House and also with the Executive Department. Because kung talagang hindi pa nangyari last time, remember, vineto ni president. That fracas about the I did not want to sign it because they touched it after bicam. Ayoko pirmahan kasi I did not want to be part of something illegal. The strategy then, strategy ng mga matatanda, si Sen. Drilon ang nagpaaala sa akin, mas matanda sa akin. Q: How many terms ka na sa Senate? SP Sotto: Apat na tig-aanim na taon. Ang strategy was susubmit ko, sige pipirmahan ko pero sasabihin ko kay president ito tagilid, ito, ito, ito tagilid. Because during that time, ayaw na nating ma delay ang budget at kasi re-enacted na eh. Mga February. So, iyon ang ginawa natin. This will happen if we do not follow the structure and the programs. So, we have a very good relationship with the Executive Department, Department of finance, Department of Budget and Management and then the House of Representatives, who right now has a new leadership. Hopefully, right now. wala kaming makikitang magiging problema. We will be able to address that in answering the question of Sherry Anne. There are ways to address that. We have comparisons. There are Department of Budget who helped us and tell us na "hindi, huwag iyan, huwag ito." I am confident naman na hindi naman siguro magkaka problema especially the bicam. Q: There are many ways to kill the cat so to speak. Si Avisado, this will be the first time. Kasi last time, hindi pa siya nag DBM SP Sotto: Was he not? Oo. On the 2021 budget was delayed by one month unlike before that on the day of SONA it was submitted, so ngayon one-month delay na iyon. Naka add pa sa inyo ang one-month delay na iyon. And it was because of many DPWH amendments. Dapat po siguro ngayon mas tutukan ninyo ang DPWH budget. SP Sotto: Obviously, iyon ang isa sa pinag tutuunan. At saka, maganda na rin siguro ang sinabi ng president na ang DOJ ay imbestigahan ang DPWH at saka other agencies of the government. Maganda na rin siguro iyan. Pero, ang sinasabi nating delay, baka naman kako, with due respect, huwag naman masamain ng House, ideally kasi, iyon nga October 1 or first week of October. Na delay lang ngayon ng konti, pero pwede na ito. (Unclear) Hindi pa talaga buo yung DPWH budget sapagkat hindi nakapagsubmit daw ang DPWH so we leave it to them. Sila na muna bahalang mag usap tungkol doon, basta titingnan namin ano itong natanggap namin kagabi. From there makikita natin coupled with the investigation being done by the Executive Department, well, hopefully we will come up with very good, clean and well-addressed 2021 budget focused on the pandemic and the economic recovery program of the country. Q: What are your expectations under the Velasco leadership? Mukha po bang magiging smooth ang approval ng budget and future bills? SP Sotto: Siguro naman. As I said, barring unforeseen circumstances. Therefore, I don't see anything at the moment. Hopefully, we will be able to thresh it out. Kung meron silang hindi gusto sa kilos namin, I am sure Speaker Velasco will let me know right away and kung kami naman ay meron kaming kailangan iparating sa kanila, pararatingin ko agad. Q: The President ordered a mega task force on corruption probes which includes even members of Congress. What is your general sentiments for the Senate? SP Sotto: Yung immunity namin na sabi ko, sa mga batas lang yun na laws that have a penalty of six years and below. Doon lang naman kami may immunity of arrest pero haharapin mo pa rin yun. (Unclear) beyond that like graft hindi kami immune doon. Ang mga parliamentary immunity namin more or less generalized doon sa mga pagsasalita, sa mga sinasabi namin, yun ang talagang tuon doon, so I do not know why Sec. Roque (unclear) too much on that. Anyway, doon sa imbestigasyon, it is a welcome thing actually because hindi lang Kongreso kungdi the entire government bureaucracy should be investigated at alam naman natin kung ano ang dapat umpisahan: Customs, BIR. Ngayon, mabuti na yung DOJ ang inatrasan, sapagkat merong gumagawa ng trabahong yan. Makakatulong sila. Nandiyan ang Ombudsman, nandiyan yung PACC, so makakatulong yung DOJ additional at saka makakapag coordinate katulad ng nangyari sa amin sa investigation namin sa PhilHealth. Yung investigation namin ng issue ng PhilHealth, malaki ang tulong sa DOJ na resulta. As a matter of fact, I just read the report that the House of Representatives, more or less yung findings nila actually concur with the findings of the Senate. Q: So yung Senate committee report, meron na ba yan nai-turn over sa Ombudsman other than the DOJ? SP Sotto: We already approved it. Pag ang isang inquiry ginagawa ng mga senador, madalas nakakapanood yung mga kababayan natin, mabuti maikwento ko na rin ito. Pagka yan, mga ganyan, napaka rami noon, di ba? Pag yan hindi nakarating sa floor at hindi napasa sa floor, eh imbestigasyon ng committee yan, nangyari diyan it is a report of the chairman, ganoon lang yun. Iba yung inapprove sa plenary, Pag inapprove sa plenary, it is a Senate report. Katulad nung sa PhilHealth, it is a Senate report. Sinubmit namin sapagkat pinagusapan namin sa floor, inisponsoran ko sa floor yan, pinasa namin, at pinadala namin. Mas mabigat ang dating niyan sa Ombudsman, sa DOJ, sa mga korte na makakarating yung report na yun because it is a Senate report. It is not a piece of paper because pagka hindi pinasa in plenary, it is a draft committee report. Yun ang talagang tamang term na pag tawag doon. Q: So in this case sa PhilHealth, was it submitted to the Ombudsman or was it available for submission to the Ombudsman whoever wants to file cases? SP Sotto: We submitted (unclear) for anyone else who would like to ano. Dito sa Senate, merong FOI. Meron ditong freedom of information Q: You mean (unclear)? SP Sotto: Oo, (unclear) nga namin, because alam mo, natatawa nga ako minsan, karamihan ng nababasa namin at nakakarating sa amin na kwento na mga pintas sa media, kung minsan sa ibang venue, yung pintas nila, talagang mali. Talagang hindi nila alam ang nangyayari sa Senado. Dapat yan, open naman ang website, may journal kami, puntahan nila, tingnan nila kahit yung journal nung 1997, nandoon lahat yun. Tingnan nila ano ang nangyari, makikita nila kung sino dito yung performers at sino yung non-performers. Dito sa Senate, may FOI. So yung PhilHealth report, kung gusto nila, madali. Q: Akala ko may joke ka sa FOI so I was waiting for the... anyway, yung nabanggit mo nga na PhilHealth, si Presidente last Monday night sinabi na naman, you can accuse Duque of anything, but not stealing money. In fact, the Senate has come up with a resolution, signed by all of you, asking for the resignation of Duque and for the nth time, last Monday night the President said no way, I cannot sacrifice one million as against my own assessment of Duque's being guilty of any money crimes. SP Sotto: Well, what can I say, that is the opinion of the President. As far as the report of the Senate is concerned, there was negligence. There was a violation of Article 217 of the Revised Penal Code. Perhaps that could be sabihin na walang ninakaw na pera. As I said that is the opinion of the President, but the Senate committee report, the findings are clear, we have submitted it. There are violations, the officials of PhilHealth, including the Department of Health officials, or the Secretary of Health. Yun, so opinion ng Presidente yun, what can I say? Q: Kahapon the Ombudsman suspended for six months without pay five DOH officials with the rank of assistant secretary and 44 other BI personnel involved in the pastillas scam. Is that an indication of things to happen as the President promised more suspensions to come even until the end of his term? SP Sotto: Yes. It only goes to show that the President and especially the Ombudsman means business. So it is about time that our government officials shape up. We already gave the President a new law which I principally authored together with four other members of the Senate, almost all members of the Senate are authors, authorizing the President to expedite the processing of permits. Isa sa pinaggagalingan ng corruption yan, di ba? Hihingi ng permit, pabalik-balik, ang dami mong kulang, ang dami mong kulang. Ang kulang pala, si P550 at si P1000. Eto, binigyan namin ng powers ang Presidente, pwede niyang i-expedite lahat yan, pwede niyang isuspend yung mga permits na yan, Q: Pero di ba during crisis lang yun? SP Sotto: Mahaba-haba pa yan, pwede nating baguhin yan depende sa magiging resulta kasi for example, doon sa Bayanihan 2, inilagay namin sa Bayanihan 2 na itong mga nirereklamo natin tungkol sa mga telcos, kanina nagkakagulo tayo sa linya ng internet, nagkakaputol-putol tayo. Ngayon, ang dahilan kaunti ang cell site. Ang Indonesia, dito na lang tayo sa kapitbahay, ang Indonesia, ang population, 200 million. Sa 200 million nila, mga 160-150 million gumagamit ng smart phones, cell phone, online, internet, mga ganyan. Alam mo ang cell sites ng Indonesia, 100,000. Over 100,000 cell sites, ang population nila, 200 million. Tayo, ang population natin, 100 million, ang cell sites sa buong Pilipinas, 17,000, hati pa sila, Smart and Globe. 17,000 lang, 1-7, 17,000. Nagtataka ka pa ba kung bakit napuputol ang signal mo, ang hina-hina ng signal mo sa ibang lugar? Anong dahilan (unclear), pag tinanong namin anong dahilan? Sabi ng mga telcos, eh kasi may mga lugar na ayaw kaming bigyan ng permit magtayo ng cell site, lalo na sa mga villages, sa mga ganyan, ayaw daw silang bigyan ng permit o nahihirapan silang kumuha ng permit sa barangay, sa ganito ganyan. Nilagay namin sa Bayanihan 2. We placed it in Bayanihan 2, it's a law, the President has signed it already, it is enforced. Ang pagtayo ng cell site ngayon, isa lang ang kailangang permit. Doon sa munisipyo or sa city hall, sa business permits and license office. Yun lang, wala ng kailangang barangay, wala ng mga association. Basta nakatagpo ka ng may-ari ng lote na papayag, pwede ka na. (Unclear) ka lang ang kukunin mong permit. Wala ng dahilan para umabot tayo ng at least 50,000 cell sites nationwide. Q: Bayanihan 2, kelan maglalapse, December 31? SP Sotto: Yung Bayanihan 2 na magla-lapse, it does not mean na magla-lapse lahat yung laman noon. Hindi maca-carry over yung laman noon, nandoon na. Q: Nandoon na, built-in na that this will go on even after the crisis? SP Sotto: Oo. Implied at saka kung kakailanganin. Hindi talaga naka-spell out yun pero implied. Ngayon, kung sa tingin ng iba after the Bayanihan 2 or after the emergency powers or the emergency authority given to the President is done, we can always come up with a law extending it or we can always come up with something that will concretize or institutionalize. Q: ...he said he did not want to touch (unclear) di ba binigyan ninyo siya ng authority? Parang he is washing his hands off the authority you gave him over these funds. SP Sotto: Ang alam kong sinasabi niya, ang intindi ko sa sinasabi niya, siya mismo, ayaw niyang pumipirma. Pag (unclear) may mga pera, ayaw niyang siya ang pumipirma but it does not mean that he is shying away from the problem kasi merong executive secretary, merong mga in-charge na dapat pumirma noon, naniniguro lang siya na hindi siya makakahipo ng marumi, ganoon yung attitude na yun. Alam ko yun kasi mayor siya dati, eh vice-mayor ako dati. Nung vice-mayor ako dati, ang technique ko, doon sa amin pag nag-aacting mayor ako, pag lumampas ng 2-3 million ang pipirmahan, ayokong pirmahan, hinihintay ko si Jun Simon. Hintayin ninyo yung mayor. Baka sumabit eh. Ngayon, pag below three million, pag sumabit, kaya kong bayaran, kaya ganoon ang attitude ko nung araw, nung vice-mayor ako. Nakaka-ilang eh, nasho-shock ako. Q: The funny part is yung sinasabi niyang (unclear) delay sa proposals before the money is released, it turns out na yung sa Bayanihan 1 and 2, you gave it to the Office of the President, yun pala lahat ng proposals for the release of the funds naka tengga sa Office of the President under specifically the Office of the Executive Secretary. That is why last night, Spokesman Harry Roque announced that the DBM already released, parang sinabi na wala na kami diyan, nasa DBM. Nagkaka-pending pala sa Office of the President through the OES. SP Sotto: Siguro nag-iingat. Knowing ES Medialdea, schoolmate ko yun, nag-iingat yun. Takot din yun, takot makulong yun. Q: Nasobrahan yung binigay na authority na iniiwasan ng Malacañang, Office of the President. Nadiskubre ko yan kasi last two weeks, si (unclear) DOLE secretary Bebot Bello, he told us na out of the P13 billion that you gave him sa Bayanihan 2 he requested for the release. Sabi ko, nasaan na yung request mo? Sa Office of the Executive Secretary tapos they expect that week na P8 billion irerelease na sa kanila. So, it came to my mind, bakit ngayon nasa Office of the Executive Secretary ang mga release eh dapat DBM lang yan? So nagkaroon pa ng another layer kaya ngayon, kahapon nga which was announced, it was now up to the DBM. So sobrang nabigyan ninyo ng authority ang Malacañang. You don't trust the DBM to do that job that you give it to the President? SP Sotto: Hindi, siguro kasi naniniguro nga, playing safe yan sigurado. That is my assessment, playing safe, it was too much. It was okay without the pandemic, pero with the pandemic, kailangang baguhin nila. I'm sure binago na nila, hindi na kailangan na dadaan pa sa Executive Secretary. Assessment ko doon, nag-iingat, sumobra ang pag-iingat. Q: Ngayong nasa Senate na ang budget, how does the Senate plan (unclear) with the budget review? What are the items under focus? How do the senators plan to scrutinize the DPWH budget amid corruption issues raised by President Duterte? Are you trying to soft-pedal on the DPWH issue because your fellow senator, Sen. Cynthia Villar, happens to be the mother of Sec. Villar? SP Sotto: Talagang veteran journalist ka, napaka-lalim nung tanong mo na yun. I will answer it head-on. No, we will not soft-pedal on DPWH. At saka knowing Cynthia, hinahayaan naman niya, I have seen it in the past. Ang daming interpellations sa DPWH, hindi naman siya nang-aawat. Q: Hindi ba nang-aaway? SP Sotto: Hindi. Hindi nang-aaway, hindi nang-aawat, so it's all right. Ito connected doon sa tanong mo at ni Dona, yung subcommitees namin nagtatrabaho na, since a few months ago, nag umpisa na yan. So, if you are basing it on what they know as far as the NEP is concerned, ganoon yan, nag-uumpisa na sila. So pagdating ng GAB, kitang-kita na nila kaagad ang diperensiya diyan. Makikita na kaagad nila at madali ng alamin. Pagdating sa DPWH, palagay ko yung aming Committee on Finance, ni Senator Angara, will not mince words if they find something that is sticking out like a sore thumb in the budget. And then of course we have Senator Lacson who has been scrutinizing most of the lump sums if ever there are lump sums. Hopefully wala talaga. Importante sa amin walang lump sum. Kung meron man, maliwanag kung saan pupunta, naka line item. Yun ang inaasahan ko na mangyayari sa amin. Q: How about the DA? SP Sotto: Ok naman yan, sapul din sa DOJ directive na yan. Q: I mean sa budget. SP Sotto: Sa budget? Oo, we will be scrutinizing it. Q: Kasi meron kayong rice tariffication law na bine-blame for the problems now of the rice farmers. SP Sotto: As far as issues on the budget for that rice tariffication and the Department of Agriculture is concerned, we will be able to address it in this budget. And then meron pa kaming nakapending, yung Coco Levy. May connection din yun, konektado din sa Department of Agriculture din yun, we are going to address that. I am confident that we will be doing, we are doing it now. We are not really on a break we are suspended but we are working. As a matter of fact, may Commission on Appointments ngayon, we are doing it every Wednesday. Q: Ikaw din ang chairman di ba? SP Sotto: Oo, suspended lang kami. Yung sessions ang suspended, but the committees are working almost every day, even the Commission on Appointments that works every Wednesday. Q: Speaking as CA chairman, despite the (unclear) budget, how do you receive reports that your appointees, confirmed, like the Philippine ambassador to Brazil, kapangalan ko pa, Marichu Mauro, and Gen. Parlade, that you have confirmed the promotions, are now in the middle of controversy. SP Sotto: Well, they were not controversial during the time that... during their confirmation these controversies were not there. So, I doubt if Ambassador Mauro will be submitted for any confirmation unless merong nakapending sa amin pero I doubt it, because she is currently the ambassador. Ngayon, as far as Gen. Parlade is concerned, we have not received any promotion yet and then they will always be scrutinized. Sa Commission on Appointments naman lagging sinu-scrutinize, lalo na pag may controversial na nominee Q: Don't you feel it is a failure of your intelligence information, they were not scrutinized enough that you failed to see that they have these characteristic personality flaws like this Marichu Mauro, who was beating her household help. SP Sotto: I doubt it, usually ang iniimbestigahan ng CA ay pag rekomendado na ng DFA. Yung usual process lang, tinatanong ang mga kapitbahay... Tinitingnan yung background nung tao, mga ganoon, walang nakita during that time. As far as Gen. Parlade is concerned, he has never been controversial, ngayon lang nagging controversial na may sinabi pero ano pa yun, I am sure if he submitted, he will either be able to explain it or he will be scrutinized by the members of the commission. Q: Buti na lang ang Senate hindi na-red tag, only the House members, may partylist kasi sila doon. SP Sotto: Dati na yun. Q: What is your assessment of the CREATE bill? Aside from CREATE, what are the other important and priority bills still pending in the Senate? What is your timetable? SP Sotto: The CREATE, it is the corporate recovery and tax incentives for enterprises As far as the (unclear) is concerned, yung lowering the corporate income tax from 30 to 25 percent and later on all the way down to 20 percent in the years to come, walang kaproble-problema yun. Meron lang kaunting mga kinks na pagusapan, pero tapos na yun. Nandoon kami doon sa tax incentives. Nandoon yung problema ngayon. The interpellations are still ongoing, Sen. Pia Cayetano has been carrying her answers and interpellations well, with flying colors, I can say. As a matter of fact, ang napansin ko kay Pia ngayon, lately mas confident so I think we will be able to get through the CREATE pretty soon. Specially yung mga amendments na pino-propose, kasi nasa period of amendments na kami, we are done with interpellations. The amendments that were being proposed were asked to be proposed during this break para pagbalik ng November 9, 10, 11, Habang (unclear) ang Senate for the budget, pwedeng maipasok yan at pwedeng mapagusapan yan. Meron pa kasi kaming ano ba ito? Kumbinasyon din yun, addressed to the pandemic, yung FIST. Yung FIST is the Philippine financial institutions strategic transfer. It's on second reading. It will enable financial institutions to sell bad loans and assets to an asset managing company kaya FIST ang tawag doon, and free up capital. And then the banking system stress also will be somehow relieved to a joint government and private sector undertaking, Kakumbinasyon ito noon. It is also pending on second reading and hopefully matapos din namin kaagad ito. Q: And speaking of pending bills, do you happen to have a listing of your bills passed, are they now at the Office of the President or bicam, or waiting House counterpart? SP Sotto: There were 12 bills that were passed into law already in the 18th Congress so given the pandemic, ang 18th Congress kasi July 2019. Wala pang isang taon pumasok ang pandemic so talagang medyo may lull although nakapag labing-dalawa pa rin kami and marami kaming natapos na committee reports at third readings na naka submit sa House, meron ang House naka pending sa amin. Yung 12 na sinasabi ko, yung of national importance lang, but there are hundreds of other bills that we were able to (unclear), yung mga local bills. May mga hospitals, merong iba't-ibang upgrading hospitals, franchises, kasama na yung airport sa Bulacan. Maraming miscellaneous local bills, district engineering offices, yung mga paglilipat ng mga capital ng mga probinsiya, maraming ganoon yun. Kasama na doon yung mga Malasakit Centers, standardization law, yung excise tax on alcohol, the good manners and right conduct na values education act na binalik natin, yung national academy of sports, Bicol Medical Center, the anti-terrorism Act, Bayanihan to Recover, both 1 and 2, then amendment o the lengthening of the school calendar, mga national laws na napasa. Ngayon ang mga nakapending, yung organic agriculture Act, approved na by both Houses yan, enrolled copies na lang ang hinihintay. Yung alternative learning system, yung doctor para sa bayan, yung medical scholarship, national cooperative month, tapos yung authorizing the President to expedite, nasa kanila na, ano na lang yun, tapos yung franchise nga. Now, meron kaming mga pending na nasa House na. Yung nightshift differential pay, yung, ito pa, isa sa mga baby ko ito, pet bill ko, separate facility for heinous crimes inmates Act. Ito yung solution ko pag hindi napasa ang death penalty. Ihihiwalay natin yung mga heinous criminals sa Muntinlupa, NBP. Aalisin natin sila doon. Meron silang separate facility for heinous criminals. Tapos na sa amin, nasa House of Representatives, sana mapasa agad. Tapos yung National Transportation Safety Board, lahat, yung validity of the period of licenses, pati registration of firearms, national higher education Act, the migrant workers legal assistance fund, the (unclear) research and policy institute. Ito maganda, revised penal code amendments: tinataas natin yung penalties ng perjury. Noong araw ang perjury is four months to two years lang, ang lakas ng loob magsinungaling ng mga kolokoy, di ba? Ang penalty na bago, six years and one day to ten years. Sige magsinungaling ka sa korte at saka sa Kongreso. The coconut farmers and industry trust fund Act, yung height equality Act, inalis na rin natin yun, nakapending na rin sa kanila, tapos na rin sa amin, Of course merong common legislative agenda na gusto ng Malacañang. Meron naman sa amin, pero medyo controversial, yung national land use Act, gusto ng Malacañang yan pero controversial pa pero we will tackle it. And then the creation of the Department of Overseas Filipinos, nasa committee. Coco Levy, reimposition of the death penalty, nasa committee. CREATE, nasa committee. Boracay Island Development Authority, yung e-governance Act, national housing development Act, ito yung mga gusto ng Malacañang, tapos yung continuing professional development Act, medical reserve corps, creation of disease prevention authority (unclear) itong dalawang ito, yung bagong bill na ito na gusto ng Malacañang parehong nakatuon din sa pandemic ito. Marami kaming natapos na rito, marami na ring nakapending sa House, meron din naman sa House na nakapending sa amin. Q: Meron kang namiss na minention ni Presidente, yung Department of Disaster Resilience, ano ang status noon? SP Sotto: Nasa committee rin sa amin. Parehong Nasa committee yun pero doon sa sinubmit namin, at the start of Congress lagi, hinihingan ko yung mga, kami ni Senator Zubiri, the Majority Leader, I always ask him to get the priority bills of the senators. Hindi nakasama yun doon sa priorities ng iba sa amin, pero may nakafile. Hopefully, talakayin. Medyo, I will be very blunt, dito sa creation ng departments, department of OFW, disaster, of culture, department of water, meron pang ganoon, ang problema dito, meron tayong rightsizing bill. Yung government rightsizing. Yung sinasabi nga natin, at sinabi ko sa inyo kanina, 65 percent of the P4 trillion budget of government goes to personal services. So pag nirightsizing natin ito, maraming, hopefully mainclude doon yung proposal ko nung araw spa, for an early retirement program for government. Pag nag early retirement program, ang laki ng mababawas mong funding sa budget. Kaya pag magke-create tayo ng bagong department, pinag-aaralang mabuti sapagkat lalaki lalo ang bureaucracy. Bloated yung bureaucracy kaya dapat ikumbinasyon (unclear) yung rightsizing. And then ngayon, doon tayo sa department of OFW, palagay ko ang medyo lubak, hindi masyadong hot ang (unclear), ang Department of Labor, ang OWWA, ang POEA. Parang ang dating sa hearing namin, hindi sila all out about it. Parang medyo may apprehensions sila. Yun ang dating sa amin. Doon naman sa department of disaster, meron tayong NDRRMC. Baka yun din ang nakikita kong setback kaya hindi kaagad natatalakay. Pinakamaganda nga talaga don sa department of OFW, ang mangyari, ma-collapse yung OWWA, POEA, at meron ng bureau ang DFA. Q: Office of overseas Filipinos. SP Sotto: Oo, yun, pwede. Pwede yun, baka yun ang mangyari baka sakali man kasi hindi bagong bureaucracy yun, binigyan lang natin ng malakas-lakas na pwersa at mas malakas na functions at powers yung mga departments para mabuo yung department of OFW. Sa ngayon, yun ang sitwasyon. Q: May minention pa si Presidente, he wants to create the office of seafarers. SP Sotto: Kung mga bureau, palagay ko walang problema, madaling gawin yun. Yung mga existing bureau under DOLE, under the DFA, okay lang yun. Pag department doon medyo bumibigat ang usapin. Q: When do you think the AMLA will be passed sa Senate? SP Sotto: It's in the committee level sa ngayon. Q: Bank secrecy law yata ang pinupuntirya noon. SP Sotto: Oo. Hindi lang yun, I don't think there is a problem in the (unclear) of the bank secrecy law. I have to refresh my memory on that, I had a meeting with AMLC and the Department of Finance sometime ago. Before the pandemic pa yun, pero parang medyo ano. I will brush up on it. Meron pang three or four na hinihingi yung ano FATF aside from the lifting of the bank secrecy law. It escapes my memory right now, I'm sorry. Q: That is not yet settled so it is still pending at the Senate. SP Sotto: Committee level, yes. Q: Is psychological fitness considered in lawmaker's consideration of nominees for confirmation? If not, would it be good for the CA to include such? SP Sotto: It is included. Included yun Q: In-house psychologist or psychiatrist to determine the flaws and personality flaws of the nominees? SP Sotto: Meron kami noon, kaya lang alam mo pag nakasabay siguro ng let's say maraming DFA na iaapprove or confirm, hindi natin makikita yung mga ganoon, mahirap makita yun. Q: Lalo na kung political appointees, di ba? SP Sotto: Oo, medyo mahirap na situation yan. Buti na lang may relief. Q: The Comelec came up with a story that they are now preparing for the 2022 elections. Have you been updated by the Comelec for the next automated presidential elections considering may mga questions tayo sa VCM nila? SP Sotto: Right now, based on the NEP, the Comelec has a P14.21 billion budget for 2021. P10 billion doon sa budget na yun, ay allocated for the preparatory national and local elections, yung overseas voting and continuing registration, at saka conduct ng recall elections, yung P10 billion doon. It also includes doon sa P14 billion the renting ng vote counting machines, for printing, distribution, for supplies for the 2022 elections. Meron na talagang nakatuon para doon. Right now, I think Comelec is considering a longer period for voting, two to three days ang nakikita nila para hindi magkaroon ng problema sa pandemic. If the pandemic is not contained at that time. And then probably they will require and additional P1 billion for salaries of teachers on election duty. Ako kasi, nagfile, nagfile ako ng hybrid election Act. Pending sa committee. Manual ang boto, ang counting mabilis, digital election returns. Automated transmittal, automated transmission at saka canvassing. Pero ang sinasabi ngayon ng Comelec, pagka hindi raw namin naipasa ito by January of 2021, hindi nila kakayanin mag hybrid for 2022 kasi as of now nagpre-prepare na sila para sa 2022. So yung committee on Electoral Reforms namin, nag committee hearings na, we will just have to see if we will be able to include it in this last quarter. Q: Sino ang chairman po? SP Sotto: Electoral Reforms? Si Imee Marcos. Q: So sa hybrid elections, where did you get that idea? What technology are we going to use? SP Sotto: Kasi iba-ibang mga situations, meron kasing mga bansa na nagbago. Kung hindi ako nagkakamali, Germany. Germany, nag automate yun, ibinalik sa manual. I hope tama yung bansa na naalala ko. May mga ilang bansa na gumawa niyan. And then ang napansin ko dito sa atin, pwede talaga yang hybrid. Kasi anong problema sa atin, yung transmittal ang matagal. Hindi naman matagal yung pagboto. Yung sa barangay elections. Nag election ngayon, mamayang gabi alam na kung sino ang nanalo, pero manual yun. Pero ang nagtatagal, kokolektahin lahat yung ballot boxes, dadalhin sa munisipyo, pagkatapos sa munisipyo, kumpleto na noon, ica-canvass doon, dadalhin ngayon sa probinsiya, ica-canvass doon, dadalhin sa Comelec. May mga magic na sa daan. Maganda yung automation daw, although meron ding magic yung automation daw. Pero pagka kinumbinasyon natin, yung manual, pagboto, nagbilang na yung mga teacher, pinasok na yung mga balota, pag nag transmittal, the following day nakatransmit na rin lahat kung automated. Q: Comelec? SP Sotto: Oo, wala ng paparada, (unclear) nung 2016 may parking. Q: Di lang pala sa budget nangyayari ano? SP Sotto: Oo eh. Nag hearing na yung Committee on electoral Reforms, ilang beses na so I think very favorable ang response ng hybrid. Alam mo kasi, yung dayaan sa manual, ang tawag diyan sa local, barya-barya. Barya-barya ang dayaan. Q: Monetary terms? SP Sotto: Hindi, not monetary terms, I mean you know, minuscule. Local ang mga dayaan eh. Pero pag full automation, hindi pa nga bumuboto, may mga boto na. naka (unclear) na doon sa computer. Ilang beses napagbintangan ang Smartmatic ng ganyan, di ba? Q: Pero the way you describe it to me, manual voting, and automatic transmission, this is what we are having already, because voting di ba iba-black naman natin, manual voting din naman yun. Tapos naka (unclear) din. SP Sotto: Oo, pero isa ang pasok mo rin. Pag pasok mo, di ba nagkakaroon na nga tayo n g kontrobersiya doon sa binilang ba yung boto ko? Q: So, you mean, kapag nagboto ka, ang mga teachers ang magbibilang. SP Sotto: Yun, tirahin ulit ng mga teachers. Q: Yung may bars? SP Sotto: Oo, meron kang comparison ng pinadala sa Comelec. Election returns, nandoon ka sa barangay, meron kang kopya. Alam mo. Alam mo ang bilang. Q: Yung ballot box binuksan doon ng teacher, binilang, nakita ng everyone SP Sotto: Oo, si Tarpulano, 105 ang boto, di ba? Pagdating sa Comelec, si Tarpulano 150,000 ang boto, di ba may comparison ka, hindi pwede yan! Ngayon, nabilang mo ba? Sa palagay mo hindi mo nabilang, pinasok mo yun, naku, pikit-mata ka na. (Unclear) ka na, sana nabilang, di ba? Q: So that is the way your bill is designed? Kaya sinasabi ng Comelec na dapat maipasa yan by January at least, to enable them to do that. SP Sotto: Oo. Q: So, when you say very favorable ang response, is it coming from the Comelec? The Namfrel? SP Sotto: Most sectors payag. Hindi ko nga matandaan kung merong kumontra. Q: So how do you describe that? Hybrid elections? That is your term for that? SP Sotto: Oo. Q: Ano naman ang sentiments ni President Duterte about changing the election system? SP Sotto: Hindi ko siya nakausap tungkol diyan. Basta I am sure that as far as the President is concerned, he wants to make sure that there are clean elections. Yun lang ang priority niya. Babalikan ko lang yung AMLA para maliwanag. Ang mga hinihiling ng FATF at saka nakapirma na amendments to the AMLA, yung real estate developers and brokers, to be covered persons. Hindi covered sa ngayon. And then tax crimes to be made a predicate crime in money laundering kasi hindi siya predicate crime, hindi ka pwedeng buksan ng AMLA. And then ang ineexpect nila, by February 2021 ay maipasa ito, masasama tayo sa gray list. Q: Ano ang feedback ni Sonny Dominguez? SP Sotto: He is pushing for it. I recall in our meeting he was pushing for it, even the bank secrecy law. Q: Going back to the 2022 elections, let's talk about the NPC, because you are the highest elected official of the NPC. With the passing away of your chairman, Danding Cojuangco, how is NPC right now? SP Sotto: We are doing well, still grieving for our loss, but we have met some of our leaders already. Ang usapan namin originally kasi was after the 40th day of Ambassador Danding the leadership will meet again to focus on the continuation and the leadership of the party. Malapit na yung 2022 elections. The party is very solid, we are strong. We have always been the second largest political party who is not in power. We have never been in power since 1992, di ba? Pero pinaka solid, bihirang umaalis, unless tinanggal. So, we are preparing for the 2022 elections, we will be meeting soon. Our leadership will be meeting soon. Yung election, by the way, doon sa binanggit ko kanina, sabi ko Germany nagrevert, di ba? Nag discontinue. Sa Germany, ang dahilan is they found it unconstitutional so binalik nila sa manual ang voting nila. Ayaw nila ng automated election, binalik sa manual. Ngayon meron pang ibang bansa, they have discontinued electronic voting saying that it is dangerous. Ireland, Kazakhstan, Netherlands at Germany, may Paraguay pa, ayaw na rin. Di ba doon galing ang Smartmatic, Paraguay? Q: Venezuela. SP Sotto: Venezuela ba? Pero doon mo makikita, di ba? Ireland, Kazakhstan, Netherlands, Germany, discontinued electronic voting. Q: Eh sa US elections in November, who is your pick? SP Sotto: Magandang tanong yan. Republican ako. I mean, I am not a Republican, but you know, conservative kasi ako. Q: Mga Filipino community, mga Republican sila? Not necessarily on the person but on the party principles. SP Sotto: Oo, ganoon din ako. The principles of the GOP. That is more on the conservative side. Ayaw sa (unclear), ayaw sa same sex marriage, di ba? Mga ganoon. Q: Like the Papal controversy on the same sex unions. When in fact he was just telling that homosexuals are part of the family, but he is not suggesting that he is supporting same sex unions. Medyo na-bash ka na naman doon. SP Sotto: Ang dapat doon sila ang ibash. Hindi pala nila naintindihan, at saka ang Spanish ni Papa, ang Spanish ni Pope was actually Argentinian. Ngayon, yung taga New York na nag interpret, mali ang translation niya. Tapos nilagyan na kaagad ng ibang interpretasyon, kagat naman kaagad dito sa atin. Kaya akala nila, ako ang mali. Hindi, akala nila pinapakialaman ko yung mas magaling pa ako sa Papa, hindi. Sabi ko lang mali ang intindi ninyo. Mali ang intindi nila, obviously, nakita mo naman. And it is true, alam mo, hindi porke ikaw ay the Pope never mentioned same sex. Ang sinabi niya, homosexuals. And it's true, correct naman talaga. Hindi porke homosexual ay aalisin ninyo sa pamilya, kasi nangyayari dito sa atin yan, di ba? Anak nila ino-ostracize, hindi dapat talaga. Yun yung point niya. So ngayon, alam na ng mga basher na mali sila. Q: And those lawmakers pushing for that same sex union will not be happy to hear from the Senate President, their bills won't fly at the Senate as long as Senate President Tito Sotto is there. SP Sotto: Hindi ko sinabing ganoon, ang tinanong sa akin, ang sagot ko I doubt it. That is my opinion. Bakit pinakikialaman ninyo yung opinion ko? Q: Sabi nga ni Presidente, freedom of expression. And speaking of family, I would like to congratulate the Senate President for having the latest grandson (unclear) Vice Mayor Gian Carlo Sotto. SP Sotto: Pang eleven na. Q: Pang eleven na. Anyway, on that happy note, I would like to ask the Senate Chief to give his closing remarks and I would like to thank him for giving us his precious time to be with us again. SP Sotto: Thank you very much again, Ichu, my dear friend. Hindi ko masabing old friend, baka akala nila may edad ka na. Pero, we have known each other since I became a senator in 1992 so thank you very much for this invitation. I am always glad to accept your invitation any time I can. Ngayon nga merong CA pero eksakto lang ito. As we end, I will be going to the meeting. To preside over the Commission on Appointments. Thank you for that, I hope we were able to somehow manifest or inform your viewers and your followers what the Senate has been doing, salamat sa pagtitiwalang binibigay ninyo sa Senado. It has always been the priority as far as we are concerned, the work and the job that we are doing. You can be sure, and rest assured, that we will be thinking of what will be good for our country and most majority of our countrymen.