Press Release

October 30, 2020 LIWANAG AT LINGAP NG PAG-ASA: HONTIVEROS, CATHOLIC CHURCH LEADERS TO LAUNCH ONLINE PRAYER GATHERING FOR THOSE AFFECTED BY COVID-19 In time for All Souls' Day, Senator Risa Hontiveros, together with Catholic Church leaders, will spearhead an online prayer gathering dedicated to people adversely affected by COVID-19, as well as those coping with fear and uncertainty because of the coronavirus pandemic. Dubbed as "Liwanag at Lingap ng Pag-Asa: Panalangin Para sa mga Pumanaw at Kagalingan Mula sa Covid-19," Hontiveros said that the online prayer gathering will serve as a 'cradle of hope' for COVID-19 patients as well as those who are grieving the loss of their family members. "Prayer is the most powerful weapon we have in this seemingly endless battle with COVID-19," she said. "As people of faith, we turn to God in times of uncertainties. We are inviting everyone to join us by lighting a candle and offering prayers for the healing of COVID-19 patients as well as for the lives we lost to COVID-19." Joining Hontiveros are notable church leaders Archdiocese of Manila Apostolic Administrator Bishop Broderick Pabillo, Kalookan Bishop and CBCP Vice President Pablo Virgilio David, Kalookan Bishop Emeritus and Kilusang Makabansang Ekonomiya Co-Chair Deogracias Iñiguez, De La Salle Philippines Br. Armin Luistro, FSC; and the Association of Major Religious Superior of the Philippines-Women, among others. While community quarantine restrictions are in place, Hontiveros says Filipinos can still commemorate lost loved ones virtually, adding the online prayer encourages everyone to come together in faith amid the closure of all public and private cemeteries, memorial parks and columbaria. "Hindi dapat maging hadlang ang pandemya sa pag-alala natin sa ating mga mahal sa buhay na namayapa na. Through this online prayer gathering, magpapatuloy ang taunang paggunita sa kanilang naging buhay sa mundo," she said. "Gaya ng sa 'Pananagutan' ni Fr. Eddie Hontiveros... walang nabubuhay ng para sa sarili lamang. We are each other's keepers," she said. "Through prayers, we can show our love to our neighbors: our fellow Filipinos. Through prayers, we can reach out to one another, even if we are physically apart," she concluded. The online prayer gathering is set to be launched on 02 November 2020, 3pm and will be live-streamed in the official Facebook page of Senator Risa Hontiveros (www.facebook.com/hontiverosrisa). The prayer will also be broadcast over major radio stations nationwide.