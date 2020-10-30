POE ON BAYANIHAN FUNDS:

The green light given to the Department of Budget and Management to release funds from the Bayanihan 2 directly to the agencies should give the impetus for faster assistance to the people most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

We expect the funds to get to the hands of concerned agencies on time and utilized efficiently. Bureaucratic delays must spare the money intended to tide our people and sectors over the coronavirus crisis.

Ang pondong ito ay ayuda sa walang-wala, panimulang puhunan sa maliit na negosyo o pantawid-gutom sa nawalan ng trabaho hanggang sa makahanap ng bago.

Huwag na nating hintayin ang Pasko bago nila maramdaman ang benepisyo ng Bayanihan 2. Umaasa ang ating mga kababayan sa tuloy-tuloy na daloy ng tulong habang sila naman ay nagsisikap umahon sa hamong ito.