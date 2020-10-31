Dispatch from Crame No. 955:

Sen. Leila M. de Lima's Statement on Cardinal Advincula's promotion and his championing of human rights

I send my warmest felicitations to His Eminence, Monsignor Advincula of Capiz, on his designation as our country's new Cardinal. I am joyful and so inspired by his missions in the peripheries that his designation alone is already a cause for celebration.

I sincerely thank His Eminence for issuing a clarion call to respect human rights and uphold human dignity.

By bringing the cause of human rights at the front and center of national conversation, Cardinal Advincula has accentuated the issues of our people pushed at the margins by corruption, abuses, and social injustices. This is a clear message that the Church is one with the people and is accomplishing Christ's true mission of compassion and mercy towards the least, the lost and the last.

Mabuhay po kayo, Cardinal Advincula! May God's strength sustain you all throughout your stewardship of His flock.