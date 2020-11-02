Press Release

November 2, 2020 As Typhoon Rolly hits PH, Bong Go urges affected LGUs to ensure health, safety and protection of evacuees Following the devastation brought by Typhoon Rolly, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go urged concerned government agencies and local authorities to work together to ensure the safety and health of evacuees who are temporarily seeking shelter in evacuation centers. "Hinihikayat ko po ang mga ahensya ng gobyerno at LGUs na magtulungan upang masiguro ang seguridad ng ating mga evacuees, lalo na't patuloy pa rin ang pag-ulan at may pandemya pa," Go reminded. As Chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go raised concerns given possible spread of COVID-19 and other diseases in evacuation centers. He urged authorities to ensure that health protocols, such as social distancing and wearing of masks, are still implemented, necessary medical supplies and medicines are made available, and healthcare workers are ready to assist Filipinos in evacuation centers. "Bagamat ginagawa natin ang lahat upang mailigtas ang mga tao mula sa panganib na dulot ng bagyo, iwasan rin natin ang pagkalat ng COVID-19 at iba pang sakit sa mga sinisilungan nilang evacuation centers," he said. "Kung kinakailangan, mamigay dapat ng libreng masks at magtalaga ng hand washing stations para sa mga evacuees sa mga evacuation centers," he also appealed. Go urged authorities to ensure that evacuation centers are safe and properly equipped, adding that they should be designed to avoid transmission of diseases given the ongoing health crisis. Widely considered as 2020's strongest storm, Rolly made a landfall in Bato, Catanduanes morning of Sunday, November 1, and brought "catastrophic violent winds and intense to torrential rainfall" to the area, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration. It is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Tuesday, but a new tropical storm "Siony" has just entered PAR and continues to intensify. Go earlier filed Senate Bill 1228 or the "Mandatory Evacuation Center Act" which aims to establish safe, permanent, and dedicated evacuation centers in every city, province, and municipality in the country. It must also be fully equipped to provide immediate aid to calamity and disaster victims, including fire victims. "Taon-taon, nakakaranas tayo ng higit kumulang dalawampung bagyo, at kaakibat din nito ang baha at landslide. Maraming lugar rin sa bansa ang nakararanas ng lindol. Bukod nito, kaliwa't kanan ding may nangyayaring sunog sa iba't ibang parte ng bansa," Go said. "Kaya naman dapat ay palagi tayong handa na magprovide ng ligtas na evacuation centers para sa ating mga kababayan, lalo na ngayon na may pandemya," he added. Meanwhile, the Senator also recommended that the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council and other relevant agencies must coordinate with local government units and their local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Officers, health offices, and the National Task Force on COVID-19 to implement evacuation plans that take into consideration the health hazards posed by the ongoing pandemic. "Iba't ibang krisis at sakuna ang hinaharap ng mga Pilipino kada taon. Nadagdagan pa ito ng isang pandemya ngayon. Kung gaano kabilis makasira ng pamumuhay ang mga di inaasahang pangyayaring ito, mas mabilis dapat ang aksyon ng gobyerno upang mapaghandaan at maprotektahan ang buhay at kapakanan ng mga Pilipino," Go added. Moreover, Go also assured the public that the President is currently monitoring and giving directives to agencies involved in responding to the devastation brought by Typhoon Rolly. "Tinututukan ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte at ng lahat ng ahensyang sangkot sa pagresponde sa kalamidad ang sitwasyon para makapagbigay ng epektibong emergency response at assistance sa lahat ng mga apektado," Go said. "Sa panahon ng krisis at sakuna, hinding-hindi kayo pababayaan ng gobyerno ninyo. Magbayanihan po tayo upang malampasan ang ga pagsubok na hinaharap natin," he added. Go also reminded concerned agencies to act immediately in restoring normalcy and ensuring delivery of critical services in affected areas. "Siguraduhin po natin na maisaayos agad ang mga daan at maibalik agad ang kuryente at transportasyon, pati rin ang pagsasaayos ng communication infrastructure, upang mas mabilis makabangon ang ating mga kababayan. Siguraduhin rin dapat na makarating ang serbisyo mula sa gobyerno at mga pribadong sektor na nais tumulong," he urged.