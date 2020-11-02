Press Release

November 2, 2020 Pangilinan to typhoon-hit farmers, fishers: Avail of zero-interest loans, crop insurance benefits SENATOR Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan on Monday advised the estimated 20,000 farmers and fishers affected by Typhoon Rolly to avail themselves of the Department of Agriculture's zero-interest loans and crop insurance payouts. "Merong nakalaang pera ang DA para sa ganitong mga sitwasyon. Every farmer can borrow P25,000 in zero-interest Survival and Recovery Loan payable in 10 years. The Philippine Crop Insurance Corp. also has P1 billion in indemnification fund to pay for losses; that is equivalent to farmers getting P10,000 to P15,000 depending on land size," he said, citing Secretary William Dar's report at the media briefing on interventions following the world's strongest typhoon of the year. Pangilinan said farmers and fisherfolk were among the hardest hit as flood waters overwhelmed their crops and big waves washed away their small fishing boats. "Nakausap ko ang ilang mga local officials sa mga nasalantang lugar sa Bicol at Southern Tagalog. Sabi ni Mayor Krisel Lagman, kalahati ng mga bahay sa Tabaco, Albay ay completely destroyed, at 90 percent ng mga banca ay na-wash out," he said. "Hindi pa man din nakakabangon ang ating mga magsasaka sa Quinta nang tumama naman si Rolly. Wala na silang ibang matatakbuhan kundi ang pamahalaan at isa't isa (Barely our farmers are recovering from the impact of Typhoon Quinta when this new typhoon hit them. They have no one to turn to but the government and the public)," he added. In a mid-morning media briefing, Secretary Dar said 20,000 farmers and fisher folk suffered an estimated P1.1 billion of losses due to Typhoon Rolly and P2 billion due to Quinta, affecting rice, corn, and other high-value crops. He said DA interventions include distributing free seeds, seedlings, and fingerlings. Pangilinan said the devastation caused by Typhoons Quinta and Rolly in Bicol and other parts of the country paves the way to display anew the compassionate spirit of damayan that has driven Filipinos to rise, build, and plant again after every disaster. "Kailangang-kailangan ng ating mga nasalantang kababayan ang food packs at temporary shelter," said Pangilinan. "Malayo ang mararating ng kahit na konting tulong, lalo na sa pagpapatibay ng loob na hindi nag-iisa ang mga nasalanta (Any donation we can give will go a long way and will bolster their spirit that they are not alone in this tragedy)," he added. Typhoon Rolly, dubbed the strongest in the world this year, blew strong winds and rains in the Bicol region, parts of Southern Luzon, and Metro Manila leaving a trail of devastation. Initial reports have placed the affected families at two million from 12 regions. Individuals and groups who want to help may donate to Kaya Natin through Bank of Philippine Islands account number 3081-1173-72, paypal.me/kayanatinmovement, or justpay.to/knmovement.