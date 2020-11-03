Press Release

November 3, 2020 Senator Ronald 'Bato' Dela Rosa Opening Statement for PSR 559 Good morning! Foremost, I would like to thank Senator Lacson for filing Senate Resolution No. 559 and spearheading today's hearing to shed light on the issue of "red-tagging." This proceeding will pave a way, both to the AFP and PNP on one hand, and those allegedly red-tagged on the other, for an opportunity to clarify their respective assertions. Mr. Chair, to recall, the Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, joint with this Committee, held two public hearings on Senate Resolution No. 38 last year. The committees heard the plight of parents who 'lost' their children to people and organizations whose purpose, it seemed, was to drive families apart and creating rebels out of children. The Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs submitted its findings and recommendations through Committee Report No. 10. It was signed by majority of the members of the concerned committees and is now pending in the Senate plenary for adoption. The said committee report carefully considers the statements of resource persons especially the testimony on recruitment experiences of former rebels who have returned into the folds of law. The committee reported out, among others: The issue of recruitment of minors as combatants by the communist-terrorist-groups is an age-old problem. There have been numerous reports in the past that claimed that the CPP-NPA terrorists deliberately recruit teenagers as their manpower for armed struggle against the Government; and

ThereareallegationsthatsomeParty-Listgroupsadvocate communist ideologies. They espouse principles that giveesemblance to democratic values and doctrines, but with the real ultimate goal of overthrowing the Government.. Mr. Chair, some of the Party-List groups mentioned in Committee Report No. 10 are also the same groups which are allegedly being 'red-tagged' now. However, it was the group of parents invited during the Senate Hearings who testified on the vicious cycle employed by the organizations in luring young students in joining underground activities as allegedly experienced by their children.Mr. Chair, some of the Party-List groups mentioned in Committee Report No. 10 are also the same groups which are allegedly being 'red-tagged' now. However, it was the group of parents invited during the Senate Hearings who testified on the vicious cycle employed by the organizations in luring young students in joining underground activities as allegedly experienced by their children. Bagamat patuloy na kinakabit sa mga pangalan nila Gen. Parlade, Usec Badoy, DG. Monteagudo, and other military and police personnel ang salitang "red-tagging," I believe that one of their goals is to protect our countrymen from being recruited by the terrorist CPP-NPA-NDF. This communist terrorist group continues to spread terror even during the time of pandemic. As such, they aim to do their best to prevent any form of recruitment by communist terrorist group from occurring. As the saying goes, "prevention is better than cure." Mr. Chairman, it is about time we call spade as spade. Tama na ang limampung taong panloloko at panlilinlang na ginagawa nito terroristang grupong CPP-NPA-NDF sa ating mga kababayan. Sila ang hadlang sa pag unlad ng ating bansa lalong lalo na sa kanayunan. This has to stop, Mr. Chairman. To the CPP-NPA-NDF legal fronts, I want to pose this question which was already being asked by other people many times, what do you call an animal that quacks like a duck, walks like a duck, and swims like a duck? Is it a chicken? Hindi yan manok, Mr. Chairman, kundi it is a duck! Instead of complaining that the military and police are red-tagging them, they should complain against Joma Sison because in the first place, it was Joma Sison who red-tagged Bayan, KMU, KMP, Gabriella, Alliance of Concerned Teachers, LFS, Kadena and others as major component organizations of the NDF, one of the three inseparable organizations, the CPP-NPA-NDF, that aimed at over throwing the government through violent means. With the guidance of our distinguished Chairman, I am certain that after today's hearing, the issues between the military and law enforcement agencies of the government and the left-leaning organizations, will be resolved for the benefit of the Filipino people which we all vowed to serve. Maraming salamat, magandang umaga muli sating lahat. Thank you, Mr. Chairman.