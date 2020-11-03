Press Release

November 3, 2020 Replenish depleted DSWD Quick Reaction Funds of typhoon-hit Calabarzon, Bicol: Pangilinan THE Department of Budget and Management should immediately replenish the depleted Quick Reaction Funds (QRF) of Calabarzon and Bicol so they could respond to the needs of families and communities severely affected by Typhoon Rolly, Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan said Tuesday. Pangilinan's appeal came after the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) submitted its Situational Report No. 3, as of 11:00 AM, 02 November 2020 showing that the DSWD standby funds for two of the most badly hit regions by super typhoon Rolly are now zero. "Ayon sa pinakitang datos, ubos na ang standby funds para sa mga lugar na pinaka-sinalanta ng bagyong Rolly dahil na rin sa dami ng bagyo at kalamidad na nagdaan. We hope the DBM can act with dispatch in augmenting the QRF of these provinces to help them in the recovery phase," the senator said. "Maraming pamilya sa Bicol ang walang-wala na. At wala na silang ibang mapupuntahan kung hindi ang gobyerno. Tulungan natin sila. We should not fail them," he added. Pangilinan supports the call of the NDRRMC for the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) to release additional QRF to relevant national government agencies to facilitate the immediate recovery of provinces ravaged by the super typhoon. DBM defines QRF as a "standby-fund to be used in order that the situation and living conditions of people in communities or areas stricken by calamities, epidemics, crises, and catastrophes may be normalized as quickly as possible." When the QRF gets depleted, the agency may request for augmentation subject to the approval of the DBM. For 2020, a total of P6.8 billion has been appropriated as QRF lodged under various agencies. The QRF is distinct from the calamity fund or the National Disaster Risk and Management Fund, which has P16 billion for this year. "Isang paraan para makabangon agad sa kalamidad ay agarang pag-release ng pondo. Maraming masasagip na buhay (One way to fight disasters is through fast release of funds. The availability of the money can be a life-saving means for the typhoon survivors)," Pangilinan said. After appealing to the public to donate whatever they can for the typhoon victims through the non-government organization Kaya Natin, he also announced that the Liberal Party of the Philippines, which he heads, has also launched its #ProjectDamayan. Cash donations may be given via GCash 0939 901 8742. **Please see attachment showing the depleted DSWD Quick Reaction Funds.

Source:

https://ndrrmc.gov.ph/attachments/article/4135/Sitrep_no_3_re_STY_ROLLY_as_of_02NOV2020.pdf

