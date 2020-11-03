Marcos on results-based national evaluation policy

Sen. Imee Marcos underscores the importance of having a serious and committed results-based national evaluation policy for the Philippines to ensure that public policies, strategies, programs and projects are backed by sound evidence and that will lead to effective and equitable results.

Marcos, author of Senate Bill No. 1885 which seeks to establish a results-based national evaluation policy (RBNEP), noted that despite "decades and billions of pesos spent" on nutrition programs, the World Bank still sees childhood stunting as a critical economic problem to the development of the Philippines.

"I am sure that with a committed data gathering, great information analysis, and an evidence-driven planning framework, we will finally have a national evaluation system that the Philippines deserves," said Marcos during the 2nd National Evaluation Policy (NEP) Forum on "Evaluating the Philippine Plan of Action for Nutrition (PPAN)" Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

The webinar was organized by the Senate Economic Planning Office (SEPO) and the Congressional Policy and Budget Research Department (CPBRD) of the House of Representatives.

Sen. Risa Hontiveros and Rep. Alfred Vargas, who also authored their respective NEP bills, gave their messages during the forum which was participated by Peter Srouji, Innovations for Poverty Action (IPA) Senior Research Manager, National Nutrition Council Executive Director Azucena Dayanghirang, Food and Nutrition Research Institute Chief Science Research Specialist and OIC Director Imelda Angeles-Agdeppa, and IDinsight economist Crystal Haijing Huang. (Senate PRIB/SEPO)