Press Release

November 4, 2020 TIME TO PUT A STOP TO INSURGENCY, GOVERNMENT JUST WANTED TO PROTECT FILIPINOS FROM COMMUNIST GROUPS - DELA ROSA Senator Ronald 'Bato' Dela Rosa has reiterated that the government remains keen on protecting Filipinos, especially the youth, from the recruitment efforts of communist groups who wanted to topple the administration. In a statement during the hearing of the Senate Committee on National Defense to tackle Senate Resolution No. 559, Dela Rosa stressed that while Armed Forces of the Philippines Southern Luzon Command Chief Lt. Gen. Antonio Parlade Jr., Presidential Communications Undersecretary Lorraine Badoy, National Intelligence Coordinating Agency Director General Alex Paul Monteagudo, and other military men are being accused of "red-tagging," their main goal is only to prevent the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP), New Peoples Army (NPA) and National Democratic Front (NDF) from influencing hapless Filipinos to join their ranks. "Bagamat patuloy na ikinakabit sa mga pangalan nila Gen. Parlade, Usec. Badoy, DG. Monteagudo, and other military and police personnel and salitang "red-tagging," I believe that one of their goals is to protect our countrymen from being recruited by the terrorist CPP-NPA-NDF. This communist terrorist group continues to spread terror even during the time of pandemic. As such, they aim to do their best to prevent any form of recruitment by communist terrorist group from occurring. As the saying goes, "prevention is better than cure," Dela Rosa said. The Mindanaoan Senator and former chief of the Philippine National Police urged the government to put a stop to the half a century old problem of insurgency in the country and posed a pointed question to the Makabayan bloc. "It is about time we call a spade a spade. Tama na ang limampung taong panloloko at panlilinlang na ginagawa nitong terroristang grupong CPP-NPA-NDF sa ating mga kababayan. Sila ang hadlang sa pag unlad ng ating bansa lalong lalo na sa kanayunan. This has to stop, Mr. Chairman," Dela Rosa said. "To the CPP-NPA-NDF legal fronts, I want to pose this question which was already being asked by other people many times - what do you call an animal that quacks like a duck, walks like a duck, and swims like a duck? Is it a chicken? Hindi yan manok, Mr. Chairman, kundi it is a duck!" Dela Rosa added. The senator further explained that instead of complaining that the military and police are red-tagging them, the communist groups should complain against their leader Jose Maria 'Joma' Sison, "because in the first place, it was Joma Sison who red-tagged several groups that include Bayan, KMU, KMP, Gabriella, Alliance of Concerned Teachers, LFS, Kadena and others as major component organizations of the NDF which is one of the three inseparable organizations, the CPP-NPA-NDF, that aimed at over throwing the government through violent means." Dela Rosa, who chairs the Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, has previously led the probe on the alleged recruitment of minors and students by the leftist organizations.