Dispatch from Crame No. 956:

Sen. Leila M. de Lima on the questionable budgetary priorities of the Duterte regime

11/4/20

Ang Calamity Fund o Disaster Response Fund, for both the national and local governments, and more so, the LGUs, ang dapat tinitiyak na malaki at sapat. Ganun din ang budget para sa DSWD at DOH. Not the President's intelligence and confidential funds. Not the anti-insurgency fund.

Verily, the policy directions and budgetary priorities of the Duterte officialdom need a lot of fixing. Enough of the shock-and-awe, propaganda mentality. Our leaders must get down to the real and compelling business of good governance. Urgently...