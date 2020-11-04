Press Release

November 4, 2020 PH's high score in the 2020 Global Law and Order report shows Duterte Administration's commitment in fighting illegal drugs, corruption and criminality, says Bong Go Senator Christopher "Bong" Go welcomed the positive outcome of the government's campaign against illegal drugs, criminality and corruption as the country landed in the list of Top 50 nations with good peace and order. Washington-based analytics and advisory firm Gallup released its 2020 Global Law and Order report where the Philippines was included in the list of fifty countries with good peace and order with a score of 84/100. The country's score is similar to that of Australia, New Zealand, Poland, and Serbia. "Isa itong testamento sa ating patuloy na kampanya laban sa iligal na droga, kriminalidad at korupsyon sa bansa. Ito ang hinangad ng ating Pangulo, na maging maayos at matiwasay ang ating bayan para sa ikabubuti ng lahat," Go said. "Alam ko na sa patuloy nating kampanya, mas bubuti pa ang ating peace and order sa bansa. Ito ang tunay na pagbabagong ramdam ng taumbayan na handog ng administrasyong ito," he added. Gallup's report is based on the people's sense of personal security and experiences with crime and law enforcement in the country. According to the news reports, those who were surveyed provided positive responses on the law enforcement agencies in the Philippines. They also gave positive feedback that law enforcement authorities are doing their work. For Go, this is a resounding vote of confidence for the Duterte Administration. With only a little less than two years left until President Rodrigo Duterte steps down in 2022, Go reiterated that the President continues to fulfill his promise to bring a "comfortable life" to all Filipinos. The Senator, however, reminded the government not to be complacent despite the high ratings. He urged that the campaign against corruption, illegal drugs and criminality must be intensified. "Ramdam ng taumbayan na mas ligtas po ang komunidad nila ngayon dahil nasusunod ang mga batas at napoprotektahan ang kapakanan ng pinaka-mahihirap. Kaya dapat lang na ipagpatuloy at paigtingin pa natin ang kampanyang ito," he said. Previously, Go assured the police force that both he and President Rodrigo Duterte will always protect them in the performance of their official duty as long as they do it in accordance with the law. "Gawin ninyo ang trabaho ninyo nang tama. Protektahan natin ang ating mga kababayan. Labanan natin ang iligal na droga at kriminalidad. Huwag kayong matakot, basta nasa tama at wastong pamamaraan ang inyong operasyon, nandito kami para ipagtanggol at suportahan kayo," he stated. Through his filed Senate Bill No. 393, free legal assistance to any officer or enlisted personnel of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine National Police who is facing before the prosecutor's office, court, administrative or any competent body, any charge arising from any incident related to the performance of official duty will be given. In addition to this, Go also filed SB 2017 which seeks to reinstate the punishment of death through lethal injection on heinous crimes involving illegal drugs and plunder. Go explained that with the continuing campaign of the administration against illegal drugs, criminality and corruption, "more Filipinos feel safer walking in the streets and can now focus on their jobs without worrying about their safety, more of their kids are going to school, and more communities are declared as drug-free." "Ito ang serbisyong Tatak Duterte na patuloy na ibibigay namin sa inyo. Ako at si Pangulong Duterte ay iisa ang hangarin na wakasan ang korapsyon, kriminalidad at iligal na droga sa ating lipunan upang makapag-iwan ng tunay na pagbabago sa bansa na ramdam ng taumbayan," he said. "Sasamahan ko ang Pangulo sa laban na ito until the last day of his term and I will continue to fight for the welfare and interest of each and every Filipino even beyond his presidency. Isa lang ang interes namin at iyan ay ang kabutihan ng mga Pilipino," Go added.