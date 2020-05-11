Dispatch from Crame No. 957:

Sen. Leila M. de Lima's Statement re: Call for Intensified Assistance to Areas Devastated by Super Typhoon 'Rolly'

11/5/20

I call for the full public disclosure of the remaining balances of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Fund and the President's Contingent Fund - not just general statements that merely tell the public that there is no more balance, or there is very little left. Do not use the misery of the public as a license to deviously whisk away public funds. Maawa kayo sa taumbayan.

Earlier reports stated that there are around ₱3.622 billion available funds to help our dear kababayans, on top of augmentations in the NDRRMC funds given by the Bayanihan 2 Law. Iisa lang ang ibig sabihin nito: may pera ang gobyerno para sa tulong at ayuda.

Subalit nasaan na naman ang Pangulo habang hinahagupit ng bagyo ang bansa? Nahuli na naman sa balita - nagtatago at magpaparamdam lang kung kailan humupa na ang bagyo. Tila wala man lang iniwang tagubilin bago pa dumating ang delubyo.

Mabilis at maagap na tugon ang hinihingi ng sakunang ito para sa mga nararapat makatanggap ng saklolo mula sa pamahalaan. Ngunit paano makakapaglabas ng sapat na pondo para tulungan ang mga nasalanta nating kababayan kung hindi agad aaksyon ang Pangulo? Makakapaglabas lamang ng pondo kung ito ay naaprubahan na ng Pangulo. Baka magaya na naman ito sa Bayanihan 2 funds na hindi agad nairelease dahil ang bagal ng Pangulo.

With less than 2 months in the implementation of the 2020 budget and billions of pesos left in the President's Calamity and NDRRMC funds, the funds must swiftly reach the areas devastated by Super Typhoon 'Rolly'. Walang holiday o day off ang serbisyo publiko, hindi ito 8-5 job. Ibigay na ang tulong na dapat ibigay! Double-time naman po.

#BangonBicol #TindogCatanduanes #UragonKita

Access the handwritten copy of Dispatch from Crame No. 957, here: https://issuu.com/senatorleilam.delima/docs/dispatchno.957