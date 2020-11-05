Press Release

November 5, 2020 As the campaign against illegal drugs, criminality and corruption intensifies, Bong Go says PRRD won't hesitate to publicly expose the names of erring officials During an interview on Wednesday, November 4 after his visit to fire victims in Sta. Mesa, Manila City, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go was asked if it would be the 'new normal' for President Rodrigo Duterte to publicly expose the name of corrupt government officials. Go responded, saying that the President has never hesitated in his intensified campaign against illegal drugs, criminality and corruption. He emphasized that Duterte will release names of government officials suspected of corruption in the coming months. "Alam ninyo, tuloy-tuloy po 'yan, papangalanan ni Pangulo sa buwan na ito at sa susunod na buwan, tuwing may makakasuhan at masususpinde ang Ombudsman," Go said. "Papangalanan niya po ito sa publiko para malaman po ng mga Pilipino kung sino 'yung may mga kaso," he added. Go, then, warned government officials to shape up lest they want to be included in the list. "Ngayon, kung ayaw ninyong pangalanan kayo, e 'di wag kayong pumasok sa korapsyon dahil tuloy-tuloy po ang kampanya namin ni Pangulo laban sa korapsyon," he said. Go also mentioned that Duterte will talk to suspended officials of the Bureau of Immigration on Monday who are allegedly involved in systemic corruption within the agency. "In fact, 'yung mga nasuspendido na mga taga-Bureau of Immigration ay kanyang haharapin sa darating na Lunes at kanyang kakausapin," he said. "Naghihirap po ang mga Pilipino. 'Wag naman pagsamantalahan pa. Sa kampanya laban sa korapsyon, talagang tutuluyan namin kayo ni Pangulong Duterte," he added. "Alam ninyo, mas marami pong mga matitinong mga Pilipino na gustong magtrabaho at maglingkod para sa ating bayan. 'Yun po ang totoo kaya madaling maghanap ng matitinong tao na gustong maglingkod sa kapwa Pilipino," he said. Earlier, Go lauded President Duterte for heeding calls to create an expanded inter-agency task force mandated to resolve numerous allegations of prevalent systemic corruption in various government agencies. The said task force will be mandated to investigate all issues of corruption in agencies, prosecute and file charges, conduct lifestyle checks, audit funds, recommend suspensions and put in jail those found guilty of corrupt practices. "Wala tayong pipiliin, wala tayong sasantuhin. Kasuhan na ang mga dapat makasuhan. Tuluyan ang mga dapat tuluyan. Towards the last one year and eight months of this administration, we must not hesitate in our quest to eradicate corruption," he added. Similarly, the Senator, who serves as chair of the Senate Committee on Health, believed the ongoing corruption also hampers the country's ability to overcome the COVID-19 crisis. "Papaano tayo magkaroon ng mas mabilis na economic recovery kung talamak ang corruption? Kung patuloy na ninanakaw ang pera ng taumbayan na dapat ay ginagamit para sa kanila?" he asked previously. "Gusto ni Pangulo na mag-iwan ng pagbabago sa bansa lalo na sa kampanya laban sa korapsyon--pagbabagong ramdam dapat ng taumbayan. Gusto niya maalala ng tao na nilabanan niya lahat ng corruption sa gobyerno. Kaya nangako siya na lalabanan niya ang korapsyon until the last day of his term," he continued. Go said that various government agencies hounded by systemic corruption are currently being investigated by the expanded task force. "Marami pa po sa Immigration, sa Customs, sa DPWH (Department of Public Works and Highways), sa DA (Department of Agriculture). Lahat po 'yan, ongoing po (ang investigation)," he said. "Marami na ang nasuspinde sa Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, Department of Health at Bureau of Customs. Sa mga susunod na araw babanggitin ni Pangulo isa-isa ang lahat na mga nasuspinde para malaman ng mga tao," added Go. Meanwhile, during the visit to fire victims, Go warned residents against the dangers of using illegal drugs which causes substantial public health and social problems. As chair of the Senate Committee on Health, he urged drug users to reform themselves and avail of services in established rehabilitation facilities. "Tuluy-tuloy po ang kampanya natin laban sa illegal na droga, kriminalidad at korapsyon dahil 'yan po ang ipinangako niya noon: peace and order at ang mga kampanya laban sa mga durugista, kriminal at corrupt sa gobyerno," he said.