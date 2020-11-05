HONTIVEROS RELAUNCHES 'LAKAS-RESISTENSYA PARA KINA LOLO'T LOLA';

DONATES 'IMMUNOPACKS' TO SENIOR CITIZENS STILL AFFECTED BY COVID-19 & QUARANTINE

Senator Risa Hontiveros has relaunched the relief operations, 'Lakas-Resistensya para kina Lolo't Lola' by turning over 3000 immunopacks to the senior citizens of Pampanga and Bulacan.

"Sa panahon ng sakuna, bagyo man ito o pandemya, the elderly remain the most vulnerable sector because of their health and physical conditions," Hontiveros said.

"At hangga't hindi pa tuluyang natatapos ang krisis na dala ng COVID-19, patuloy tayong maghahatid ng mga lakas-resistensya packs bilang proteksyon at tulong na maitawid sila sa yugtong ito," she added.

On Wednesday, in partnership with Coalition of Services of the Elderly (COSE) and the Coalition of Older Persons Association of the Philippines (COPAP), at least 3,000 Lakas-resistensya packs containing rice, powdered milk, crackers, canned goods, vitamins and face masks, were delivered to Candaba, Pampanga and the towns of Hagonoy and Calumpit in Bulacan.

Initially launched in April this year, 'Lakas-Resistensya para kina Lolo't Lola' commenced at the onset of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) amid the coronavirus pandemic. At that time, at least 11,700 lakas-resistensya packs were distributed to senior citizens in the National Capital Region, and in the provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, and Rizal.

Through this donation drive, the senator hopes to ease the burden of many senior citizens identified by COSE who continue to work for their families, despite the risk of going outside their homes.

"Marami sa ating senior citizens ay patuloy na nagtatrabaho at nagbabanat ng buto para makatulong pa rin sa pamilya, para masiguradong may maihahain sa hapag-kainan. Ngayon, tayo naman ang mag-aalaga, kakalinga at aalalay sa kanila," she said.

Hontiveros is a strong advocate of senior citizen's rights and welfare. She has been pushing for the passage of the universal social pension for senior citizens to help alleviate economic stress among elderly Filipinos and their families.