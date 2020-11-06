Press Release

November 6, 2020 Bong Go fully supports government's intensified campaign against illegal drugs, criminality and corruption; reiterates push to reimpose death penalty for certain heinous crimes During an interview after he led the distribution of assistance to typhoon-affected residents in Lobo, Batangas on Thursday, November 5, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go said he remains firm in his commitment to push for the passage of a measure that would reinstate the death penalty and designate plunder and drug-related offenses as capital offenses. "One year and seven months nalang ang natitira kay Pangulong [Rodrigo] Duterte. Hopefully, maipasa ito. Ako naman, mayroon pa akong four years (as Senator). Hindi ako titigil na isulong ito. Isa ito sa nakikita kong paraan para mabawasan, if not totally eliminate, criminality," began Go. "Na-file ko itong restoration ng death penalty [para] sa heinous crimes at sa crimes involving illegal drugs. Kasali rin po ang plunder sa heinous crimes. Kapag pumasa, mas mabuti. Dapat walang masayang ni piso sa pera ng gobyerno. Pera ng tao 'yan, dapat ibalik sa kanila ang pera nila. " he added. The Senator filed Senate Bill No. 207 in July 2019. The bill, if passed, will reinstate capital punishment for illegal drugs and plunder. Plunder, or the illegal acquisition of wealth with an aggregate amount of at least P50 million, will be punishable by death. Drug-related crimes will also be subject to capital punishment. These specifically refer to the importation, distribution and possession of dangerous drugs or essential chemicals; the maintenance of dens for related activities; the cultivation of illicit narcotic plants; the unlawful prescription of dangerous drugs; the misapplication of confiscated drugs by public officers; and the planting of evidence. During the interview, Go said the Duterte Administration's campaign against corruption, illegal drugs and crime improved the peace and order situation in the country and allowed communities and businesses to flourish. This is made evident by the findings of a recent report by the Washington-based analytics and advisory firm Gallup. The 2020 Global Law and Order report, an index of the public's perceptions of personal security and confidence in the police, assigned the Philippines a score of 84 out of 100. This placed the country within the top fifty alongside Australia, New Zealand, Poland and Serbia. "I commend the people of the Republic of the Philippines sa kanilang kooperasyon sa gobyerno. Maaaring mas disiplinado na ang ating mga kababayan ngayon. Gaya ng sinabi ko, ang mga kriminal na ang dapat na matakot sa panahong ito. Hindi na sila pwedeng maghari sa daan dahil talagang mayayari na sila," he said. Despite these gains, Go urged the government not to be complacent and even intensify further its campaign against the 'ills of society'. He reassured members of the Philippine National Police that he and the President would protect them while in the performance of their duties for as long as they operated within the bounds of the law. "Ramdam ng taumbayan na mas ligtas po ang komunidad nila ngayon dahil nasusunod ang mga batas at napoprotektahan ang kapakanan ng pinakamahihirap. Kaya dapat lang na ipagpatuloy at paigtingin pa natin ang kampanyang ito," he said. Go explained that with the continuing campaign of the administration against illegal drugs, criminality and corruption, "more Filipinos feel safer walking in the streets and can now focus on their jobs without worrying about their safety, more of their kids are going to school, and more communities are declared as drug-free." "Ako at si Pangulong Duterte ay iisa ang hangarin na wakasan ang korapsyon, kriminalidad at iligal na droga sa ating lipunan upang makapag-iwan ng tunay na pagbabago sa bansa na ramdam ng taumbayan," he said. "Sasamahan ko ang Pangulo sa laban na ito until the last day of his term and I will continue to fight for the welfare and interest of each and every Filipino even beyond his presidency. Isa lang ang interes namin at iyan ay ang kabutihan ng mga Pilipino," Go added.