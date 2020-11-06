STATEMENT OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS ON NBI CHARGING MARIÑAS

It's not over. I have always said that our Senate inquiry into the 'pastillas' scam will not end until we catch the 'big fish' behind this illegal multi-billion-peso racket.

I am pleased to know that the alleged mastermind, former Bureau of Immigration (BI) ports chief Marc Red Mariñas, along with 85 others, has finally been charged by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI). Lubos ang aking pasasalamat sa ibinigay na tiwala sa akin ng aming mga whistleblowers at ng NBI.

I especially would also like to express my fiercest gratitude to Dale Ignacio and Alex Chiong, whose testimonies have been critical in identifying Mariñas as the ringleader of the scheme. Hindi madali ang tumindig laban sa korapsyon at lumaban sa mga kriminal na nagsasamantala ng ating mga institusyon.

We started our Senate hearings with one objective: to protect women and children from the scourge of human trafficking and the illegal entry of aliens into our borders. But our investigation also revealed a festering pool of corruption in the BI, and potentially, in other institutions as well.

But it doesn't end here. Hindi kay Mariñas natatapos ang aming imbestigasyon. Naniniwala ako na may mas malalaking pangalan pa ang sangkot dahil sa laki, lawak, at lalim ng mga illegal business venture na ito na nakapalibot sa Visa Upon Arrival scheme at human trafficking ng mga Pilipina palabas ng Pilipinas.

Hindi kami titigil hangga't hindi nabibigyang hustisya ang ating mga kababaihan at ang ating bansa.