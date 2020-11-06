Press Release

November 6, 2020 POE: MOTORISTS MUSTN'T BE SHORTCHANGED IN RFID'S MAINTAINING BALANCE REQUISITES Sen. Grace Poe urged the Department of Transportation (DOTr) to examine the entire process of the cashless payment system on toll roads to avoid any miscalculation that will shortchange motorists (Hiniling ni Sen. Grace Poe sa Department of Transportation (DOTr) na masusing pag-aralan ang buong proseso ng cashless payment system sa mga toll road upang maiwasan ang pagkakamali sa kalkulasyon na ikalulugi ng mga motorista). "Motorists should not be made to further suffer in their effort to comply with the government regulation to shift to a cashless toll system (Hindi na dapat magdusa pa ang mga motorista sa kanilang pagtupad sa regulasyon ng pamahalaan na gumamit ng cashless toll system),"stressed Poe, chairperson of the Senate committee on public services. Department Order No. 2020-012 of the DOTr makes contactless transactions on expressways mandatory (Ginawang mandatory ng Department Order No. 2020-012 ng DOTr ang contactless transaction sa mga expressway). "The government must assess the entire system and look at the payments or settlements end of the process (Kailangang masuri ng gobyerno ang buong sistema at tingnan ang pagbabayad sa dulo ng proseso)," Poe said. With toll operators already giving the radio frequency identification (RFID) stickers for free, the DOTr now only needs to look into the required balance on the RFIDs and the possible charges on loading to ensure that citizens are not unduly burdened (Sinabi ni Poe na habang ibinibigay ng mga toll operator ang radio frequency identification (RFID) sticker nang libre, ang tanging gagawin ng DOTr ay tingnan ang aspeto ng balanse sa RFID at kung may posibleng singil sa paglo-load upang matiyak na hindi dehado ang mamamayan). "Let us leave more money in their wallets by not asking for unnecessary deposits or a higher maintaining balance than they would use. People are burdened enough (Mahalaga ang bawat halagang maiiwan sa kanilang mga pitaka, sa pamamagitan ng hindi paghingi ng di-kinakailangang deposito o mas mataas na maintaining balance kaysa sa gagamitin nila. Marami nang pasanin ang ating mga kababayan)," Poe said. Motorists taking the Cavitex, for instance, are required to keep a minimum balance of P100 on their RFID accounts and the system does not allow debiting from the account even if the toll they need to pay is much less (Inihalimbawa ng senador ang Cavitex na kailangang mayroon ang mga motorista ng pinakamababang balanse na P100 sa kanilang mga RFID account at hindi pinapayagan ng sistema ang debiting mula sa account kahit mas maliit ang toll fee na kanilang babayaran). If a motorist enters Cavitex from Roxas Boulevard and takes the Zapote exit with a balance of P99, he or she would still need to load money in the account even if the toll costs only P25 (Kung pumasok ang isang motorista sa Cavitex mula sa Roxas Boulevard at lumabas sa Zapote exit na may P99 balanse, kailangan pa nitong mag-load sa kanyang account kahit aabot lamang sa P25 ang halaga ng toll fee). "Any additional, uncalled-for expense is no longer acceptable for our people. They have lost their jobs and earnings, with ballooning debts that they are struggling to pay (Anumang karagdagan o hindi kailangang gastusin ay hindi na katanggap-tanggap sa mamamayan. Nawalan na sila ng trabaho at kita na may lumolobong utang na kanilang binubunong bayaran)," Poe reminded. "At the very least, government must ensure that our motorists aren't saddled with unnecessary amounts of maintaining balances (Kaya dapat tiyakin ng pamahalaan na 'di ipapapasan sa mga motorista ang hindi kinakailangang halaga sa pagmimintina ng balanse)," Poe emphasized. "Umaasa tayo na ang sistema ng RFID ay magiging maayos at kikiling sa kapakanan ng mga motoristang gasgas na ang bulsa sa gitna ng sunud-sunod na kalamidad at pandemya," Poe said. At the same time, the senator stressed that getting the RFIDs should not be made complicated and trying (Kasabay nito, iginiit ng senador na hindi dapat kumplikado at masalimuot ang pagkuha ng RFID). "Kung tutuusin, dapat kasimbilis lang ng pagpapakarga ng gasolina ang pagpapalagay ng RFID," Poe said.