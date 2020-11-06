Press Release

November 6, 2020 PH is safe LAWMAKERS have been doing a good job at coming up with relevant and effective laws that redound to the welfare of the Filipino people and leave imprints of good impression about our country, Senate President Vicente Sotto III said as he expressed elation over the Gallup Global study saying that the Philippines is the 12th safest country n the world to live in. The Senate leader said the survey comes as a breather amid the negative allegations that cynical groups and extremist critics have been peddling the world. "Being declared as the 12th safest country in the world is a big leap from the negative perceptions about our country. It is an indication that our laws are also keeping up with the pace of staying relevant and effective," Sotto said. Sotto also said: "The survey shows that Congress is duly performing its function of coming up with well thought-of, exhaustively-studied and intelligently-debated laws. While some have been controversial and highly unpopular to government critics, the study proves that our laws are responsive to the needs of our people. It reflects that Filipinos believe that lawmakers are doing their jobs well. It validates the high trust and approval ratings of the President, the Senate and House of Representatives," Sotto said. But the Senate chief said lawmakers and the police should not be lulled into complacency by the positive survey result. "We cannot put down our guards. While we are happy with the findings, these should not give us the false feeling that we have done enough. There is still so much room for improvement. We need to make sure that everyone, even the most distrustful and pessimistic critics, feel safe in our country. Sa susunod, dapat Top 5 na tayo, kung hindi man topnotcher," Sotto said.