Press Release

November 8, 2020 STATEMENT OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS ON

UNITED STATES PRESIDENT-ELECT JOE BIDEN AND

VICE PRESIDENT-ELECT KAMALA HARRIS My heartfelt congratulations to US President-elect Joe Biden and US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris for reawakening a strong sense of purpose among their voting public. This momentous occasion serves as a salve over the world's wounds from divisiveness and creeping fascism of the last few years. I would like to thank the people of the United States for showing us that a full-blown authoritarian can be stopped by presenting a clear, forthcoming, and hopeful future for all. As Chair of the Philippine Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality, I want to applaud Harris for her barrier-breaking win as the first woman, first African-American, and first person of South Asian descent to be US Vice President. I wish her all the best in performing the people's mandate.