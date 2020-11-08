US election proves that democracy is about the people's will: Pangilinan

"We congratulate US President-elect Joe Biden, VP-elect Kamala Harris, and the people of the United States. As it is in the US, it is the will of the people who in their vast numbers animate democracy and chart the course of their future.

The gift of democracy is a gift we the people give ourselves, and democracy is kept alive by passion and vigilance to translate our individual actions into a collective outcome."