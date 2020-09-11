Press Release

November 9, 2020 Dispatch from Crame No. 962:

Sen. Leila M. de Lima on former Justice Secretary Aguirre's exclusion from charges, re: Pastillas scam 11/9/20 The Pastillas Scheme ladder cannot go only as high as the former BI ports operations chief Marc Red Mariñas. Didn't the NBI also investigate former Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II, whom columnist Mon Tulfo openly tagged during the Senate hearings as the alleged protector of the BI Pastillas syndicate? Or was he purposely spared from such probe, for some reason, or orders from higher-ups? Tulfo's stories, among others, of duffel bags full of cash transported via helicopter to Aguirre's rest house in Quezon must be thoroughly investigated. Otherwise, the Pastillas investigation will just end up with another fall guy instead of catching the "big fish". Remember the Jack Lam controversy? Nakakapagtaka nga naman na kung sa akin na wala ni gahiblang ebidensya kung hindi mga testimonya ng mga pusakal sa Bilibid ay pinakulong ni Duterte dahil protektor nga daw ako ng Bilibid drug trade, bakit itong si Aguirre ay tila yata ligtas na ligtas sa lantarang gawain ng BI Pastillas syndicate. Mas may kredibilidad ba o mas kapanipaniwala na ba ang mga drug lords sa loob ng Bilibid kaysa kay Mon Tulfo na isang ring kaalyado ni Duterte tulad ni Aguirre? Bakit yata biglang tumaas ang standards ng DOJ sa mga testigo? What is sauce for the goose should also be sauce for the gander. Unless Aguirre remains to be this Administration's sacred cow, one of the "untouchables" among Duterte's cabal who knows a lot about Duterte's crimes. The DOJ cannot just give Aguirre a free pass, and instead seriously probe and prosecute him, the way that they continued to prosecute me after Aguirre has passed on to DOJ the fabricated cases filed against me. Sobrang daming alam yata ni Aguirre sa mga krimen ni Duterte para siya ay ilagay sa alanganin ng DOJ o ng Ombudsman, mga krimeng katulad ng hindi pagtugis ng DOJ sa mga tunay na drug lords at mga vigilanteng pulis na mga sangkot sa EJKs, at ang pagsampa ng mga pekeng kaso sa mga kalaban ni Duterte na katulad ko. Sigurado ako na mahaba pa ang listahan, pero sadyang ganyan na nga lang ang kalakaran sa gobyernong Dabaw ni Duterte, kung saan ang sindikato ay protektado, hanggat ang daloy ng pera ay umaabot sa pinakamataas ng hagdanan ng katiwalian. Kawawa talaga ang sambayanang Pilipino... (Access the handwritten copy of Dispatch from Crame No. 962 here: https://issuu.com/senatorleilam.delima/docs/dispatchno962)